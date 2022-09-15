BreakingNews
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
ajc logo
X

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band promise decades of fun

Ringo Starr gestures as he presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Ringo Starr gestures as he presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Things to Do
By Kristi York Wooten, For the AJC
17 minutes ago
Rescheduled Cobb Energy Centre show happens Sept. 19 with a parade of classic singles performed by the former Beatle and pals.

Consider Ringo Starr’s concert a playlist for the generations.

Each night during its U.S. tour, the All-Starr Band serves up two hours of jukebox rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s-1980s, including The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” Toto’s “Africa,” Men at Work’s “Who Can It Be Now,” Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox” and the Isley Brothers’ “Work to Do.”

Musicians Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter jam along with Starr on stage, where the camaraderie is as famous as the tunes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Steve Lukather, left, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr perform in concert with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Met on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Steve Lukather, left, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr perform in concert with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Met on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Steve Lukather, left, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr perform in concert with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Met on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

“Every song is a hit,” says guitarist Lukather, the Toto stalwart who has performed with the All-Starr Band since 2012 and recently completed a string of gigs with his own group on a bill with Journey. “Ringo is on fire, and it’s so inspiring to be around him. I love every member of the All-Starrs, they’re all dear friends.”

Lukather says that the All-Starrs’ fifteenth outing (with different member configurations dating back to 1989) is unique for two reasons.

First, Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary “Get Back” exposed Ringo’s professionalism, humor and natural musicality to younger audiences via the Disney+ streaming app and surprised longtime fans with never-before-seen footage from 1969 before the Beatles disbanded in 1970.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ringo Starr brings his All Starr band to Atlanta Sept. 19 after several COVID-19 delays. From left to right: Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Ringo Starr, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Steve Lukather.

Credit: Mike Colucci

Ringo Starr brings his All Starr band to Atlanta Sept. 19 after several COVID-19 delays. From left to right: Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Ringo Starr, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Steve Lukather.

Credit: Mike Colucci

Combined ShapeCaption
Ringo Starr brings his All Starr band to Atlanta Sept. 19 after several COVID-19 delays. From left to right: Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Ringo Starr, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Steve Lukather.

Credit: Mike Colucci

Credit: Mike Colucci

“I’ve had the honor of working with Paul McCartney and George Harrison over the years, and that was a huge thrill,” Lukather says. “But Ringo comes off as like the coolest guy in the [”Get Back”] film. He’s told me how much it meant to him to have people see [the brighter side of the Beatles’ process] and what it was really like, instead of all the dark.”

Secondly, Ringo’s return to the stage is a highly anticipated last-blast-of-summer event for music lovers who spent years away from concerts — and their favorite performers — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Lukather and Winter tested positive for COVID-19 in early June, forcing the All-Starrs to reschedule tour dates to September.

During that time away from the road, Ringo Starr turned 82, and held his usual July 7 lunchtime birthday celebration, which this year included an outdoor community event in Los Angeles with his recovered bandmates there to help sing his 2021 song, “Let’s Change the World.” After pressing a button on his laptop to send his message of “peace and love” to the International Space Station, Ringo told the crowd of family and friends: “I wanted to be a musician from when I was 13,” he laughed. “And you know, it really paid off.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Ringo Starr, center, addresses the crowd while surrounded by friends onstage during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ringo Starr, center, addresses the crowd while surrounded by friends onstage during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Ringo Starr, center, addresses the crowd while surrounded by friends onstage during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Now that the All-Starr tour is back on track, hopefully without further interruptions, the band is at full tilt.

“It’s special to come back to this after missing so much touring,” says Lukather.

Men at Work founder Colin Hay, who sings three of his own group’s most popular songs with the All-Starr Band (including 1983′s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Down Under” and follow-up “Overkill”) agrees that listeners are relishing the live music experience as the pandemic takes on yet another phase.

Combined ShapeCaption
Colin Hay of Men at Work performs during the Last Summer on Earth Tour 2015 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Atlanta. He's back in town on Sept. 19 with Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Colin Hay of Men at Work performs during the Last Summer on Earth Tour 2015 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Atlanta. He's back in town on Sept. 19 with Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Colin Hay of Men at Work performs during the Last Summer on Earth Tour 2015 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Atlanta. He's back in town on Sept. 19 with Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Hay says both his solo tour earlier this year in support of his album, “Now and the Evermore” (with Starr drums on the title track) and the dates with the All-Starrs are met with enthusiasm.

“The [audience] bought tickets three years ago and had kept them for three years,” he says. “People were very, very happy to be there!”

The All-Starrs’ setlist features Starr’s “Photograph,” Chuck Berry’s “Jonny B. Goode,” and The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” — songs that form a bridge between ages at a moment in time when music is bringing the past to the present again.

The Atlantic magazine reported earlier this year that old songs now make up 70% of the U.S. music market. With streaming platforms and TV shows, younger audiences are discovering the catalogs of the Beatles as well as acts like Toto (featured on the “Stranger Things” soundtrack) and Men at Work (sung on the “The Masked Singer”).

Hay says the All-Starr band was decades ahead of the curve in putting together a revue that crosses so many eras in music — with Starr as the linchpin, out front and behind the drum kit. “He plays like nobody else … and as Greg Bissonette says, Ringo has that swing that no one else has. I love the Beatles’ music as so many people do. And all the drum parts were always a feature, an integral part of the songs, which is quite rare, you know?”

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s archives, it took more than 150 policemen to curb the crowd at the former Atlanta Stadium when the Beatles played there in the summer of 1965, and even then, a fan made off with the limo’s radio antenna as Ringo ducked his head into the black stretch with John, Paul and George before the car sped off at to 40 m.p.h.

This Monday’s rock ‘n’ roll rave-up at Cobb Energy Centre may get folks out of their seats to dance, but Ringo likely won’t need a getaway car. We’ll all be chasing the music together.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band

8 p.m. Sept. 19. Sold out. Resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.com. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com.

About the Author

Kristi York Wooten
Editors' Picks
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back2h ago
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
18h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
1h ago
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
3h ago
The Latest
Répétiteur Michael Breeden rehearses Atlanta Ballet's Fuki Takahashi and Sergio Masero in Justin Peck's "In Creases." (Photo by Daniel Solberg)

Credit: Daniel Solberg

Celebrated choreographer Justin Peck brings ‘In Creases’ to Atlanta Ballet
31m ago
Podcast: An early look at Go Atlanta, and a chat with Florence Welch of Florence + the...
38m ago
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top