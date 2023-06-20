Rialto Center for the Arts announces 2023-24 season theme, lineup

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University announced its 2023-24 season lineup and theme.

The theme, ”holding the light,” will explore “how the arts inspire hope in challenging times,” according to a news release.

Lee Foster, the Rialto Center’s executive director, settled on the theme after reading Michelle Obama’s book, “The Light We Carry,” inspired by the idea that every person carries a light within them.

“I really started to think about the fact that the Rialto could be that thing,” she said. “It could be that lighthouse, that place where we can provide inspiration.”

Foster said she knows it might be a lofty goal for the theater, but she believes people need a source of joy, and what better way to deliver that than with live music?

“We’re human, and we need to fill our souls with that light,” she said.

Foster joined the Rialto Center’s team in November 2019, right before COVID-19 forced the theater to shut down for around 20 months. This is her third season since it reopened, and this year’s theme is designed to build upon the previous two.

The first season’s theme was about mastery and excellence, a celebration after a long period of being distant from quality live music. The second season considered the power of music to bring people together and change the world. Now, she hopes the Rialto will fill audiences with joy.

Foster offered a preview of the upcoming season, which will feature a variety of musical performances and a dance troupe.

The season kicks off on Oct. 14 with a performance by two-time Grammy Award-winning Gullah ensemble Ranky Tanky (which translates to “get funky”) and special guest Lisa Fischer.

Credit: Courtesy of Peter Frank Edwards Credit: Courtesy of Peter Frank Edwards

The Queen’s Cartoonists, a New York-based ensemble that recreates soundtracks to historic animated shorts like Henry Mancini’s “The Pink Panther,” will take the stage on Nov. 11. The six musicians will play over 100 years of music from cartoons of the era, which will be shown along with the performance, Foster said.

The Rialto will host its 26th Annual Holiday Gala on Dec. 3, with performances by the Georgia State School of Music.

On Jan. 2, a cappella gospel group Take 6 will take the stage. The sextet has won eight Grammy Awards since entering the music scene in the 1980s, and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Credit: Courtesy of John Abbott Credit: Courtesy of John Abbott

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson will perform songs including “A Whole New World” on Feb. 10.

British vocal ensemble The King’s Singers will perform on Feb. 25. The ensemble will perform a couple of songs with the GSU singers.

On March 10, Parsons Dance will perform American contemporary works.

“They never stop moving,” Foster said. ”You’ll leave and you’ll just be tapping your toes because it’ll make you feel so good.”

Trumpeter, vocalist and composer Jumaane Smith will perform his show “Louis! Louis! Louis!” on March 23, which includes music from Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and Louis Jordan.

Credit: Courtesy of Gina Intorre Credit: Courtesy of Gina Intorre

To round out the spring performances, Afro-Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa and bandleader and percussionist Pedrito Martinez will perform back-to-back on April 6.

Finally, the Georgia State Opera Theater will perform Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” on April 13 and 14, and the season concludes on April 19 with trombonist and composer Marshall Gilkes, who will play with the Georgia State Jazz Band.

“I think the season is uplifting,” Foster said. “I think it will allow all of us to hold our light.“

The Rialto will also continue its free lunchtime performing arts series “Feed Your Senses” in the lobby at noon on the third Wednesday of most months. The series features a different artist or speaker each month. Subscriptions for the new season are available now and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 17 online or at the Rialto Box Office.