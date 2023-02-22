Theater review: Fox Theatre show explores why Tina Turner was simply the best

As portrayed by Zurin Villanueva (who alternates the role with Naomi Rodgers), Turner is a tempest of raw energy who spins, grinds, belts and thrusts her way into orbit. Like Turner, Villanueva at times seems to chew on her lyrics. Tenderness, though she may have longed for it in her personal life, was never Turner’s terrain. She finds her power in nasality, gutsiness and grit.

As Ike Turner, Garrett Turner packs toxic brutality under the affected mannerisms of a showman, high on cocaine. His behavior shocks us, just as Tina’s father’s did. Ike is as vicious as a snake — even his wardrobe has a reptilian sheen. Such is his ability to slither and seduce that Tina’s mother (played by the wonderful Roz White) takes his side until the bitter end, by which I mean from her own deathbed.

Tina’s journey — her relationships with family members, suitors and business partners, including Phil Spector (Geoffrey Kidwell), Roger Davies (Zachary Freier-Harrison) and Erwin Bach (Max Falls) — is long and winding. As is often the case with jukebox musicals, this treatment (book is by Atlanta playwright Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins) goes for epic highs and lows, yet after the big moments — the rejections, the overdosing, the financial ruin — we don’t feel much of the icon’s inner complexity.

As Turner’s journey peaks and troughs, we revisit the young Anna-Mae (the lovely Daelyanna Kelly Benson), in a scene in which she performs the David Bowie-Iggy Pop classic “Tonight.” A number that’s perhaps intended to wipe away the tears and imbue us with hope, it feels a bit heavy-handed. Rather than tugging at the heartstrings, it made me cringe.

“Tina” is nothing if not a big, splashy Broadway spectacle, a status that is backed up by some top-notch design. Whereas Mark Thompson’s sets tend to be minimal (a doorway, a bed, a sofa), his sexy, shimmering costumes are anything but. Bruno Poet helps tell the story with his sensitive lighting, and Jeff Sugg’s projections, by turns hallucinogenic and mod, are pure eye candy, an ideal backdrop for a musical landscape that encompasses church music, soul, R&B, disco and rock.

This is an imperfect show with a near-perfect songbook. After near tragedy, Tina triumphs. She is, to put it plainly, simply the best.

THEATER REVIEW

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Through Sunday. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39-$99. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499; foxtheatre.org/tina-turner-musical.

Bottom line: Exhilarating