Review: ‘The Wash’ is a fresh spin on inspiring chapter in Atlanta history

Instead, the audience gets caught up in the mission of these characters, based upon the real women who organized the Washerwomen Strike of 1881, a successful labor protest led by Black women throughout the city.

In Kelundra Smith’s sharp script, Anna (Tanya Freeman) owns a house in the Fourth Ward, where she and other washerwomen take in the laundry of many city residents — yet they aren’t being paid what they’re owed for the work. Many customers stiff them altogether or trade them beans and rice, as if Black women were the lowest rung on the economic ladder. In frustration, the women begin refusing work, which raises a literal stink throughout the city.

But these multigenerational characters do more than protest; they live and breathe. Better, they joke and gossip, supporting one another through everyday troubles beyond the strike.

The ensemble of “The Wash” has excellent chemistry.

In addition to Freeman’s strong work as protagonist Anna, the show features a scene-stealing performance from Nevaina as Jeanie, a blunt, hilarious older woman who is more interested in other people’s personal business than in the strike.

After another actress left the play, according to Synchronicity, Nevaina stepped into the role, learning her extensive dialogue and blocking one week before opening night. She’s incredible.

Kenedi Deal, Jamila Turner and Makallen Kelley, portraying the three younger workers in the laundry, do beautifully layered work. Smith’s script defines each character’s individual goals, then lets their differences in background and temperament create natural tensions.

In the second act, Charis Sellick appears as a washerwoman from Cabbagetown, her race and privilege creating new layers of conflict.

Still, some of the most remarkable scenes in “The Wash” are without any dialogue — scenes that simply show the harsh, difficult work these women did together in grueling temperatures for hours. It’s remarkable world-building, directed by Brenda Porter and choreographed by Dawn Axam, and it immerses the audience into what is really at stake.

Use of screen projections by Kimberly Binns during scene transitions help provide context and the larger impact of the strike, while the play remains squarely focused on these women.

Other design elements of note are the crisp period costumes by L. Nyrobi Moss, essential in a play about clean clothes.

Come out for “The Wash.” It is rich, interesting storytelling, inspired by our city.

“The Wash”

