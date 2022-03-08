Review: Stephen O’Donnell’s birds and animals are meticulous, painted jewels

Other juxtapositions have a tone of poignancy, notably in “Gift (tufted capuchin),” where the little primate clutches a strand of pearls while gazing into space with an indecipherable but emotionally compelling facial expression. One work, “Dash (boat-tailed grackle),” alludes to the bird’s reputation for making off with shiny objects, as it holds in its beak the chain of a necklace holding a single drop-mounted pearl. “Pinch (cherry headed conure)” features a spectacularly colored parrot apparently engaged in the same activity.

A third of the works in the show, however, simply place pieces of jewelry adjacent to the creature being depicted, sometimes with a less obvious relationship than the one in “Competition (summer tanager),” in which the gorgeously vivid color of the bird holds its own against the different beauty of an ornately patterned brooch resting next to it on the tabletop that holds both of them.

There is a strong temptation to look for allegories in these paintings like those that some art historians discern in iconic works of the Renaissance.

But O’Donnell claims nothing but a formalist fascination with the look of jewels placed next to jewel-like examples of natural beauty, which he renders in such precise detail that in some pieces the texture of fur or feathers is almost hallucinatorily exact.

His use of the smallest brushes available produces results that are, indeed, not so much portrayals of a creature as portrayals of a style of painting. Nature rarely approaches this level of elegant regularity in its actual examples.

It should be mentioned (because the gallery mentions it) that O’Donnell is better known for self-portraits expressing his non-binary identity but they are a distinctly separate enterprise from the exquisitely intimate little paintings in this exhibition. There’s a comprehensive discussion of the topic on O’Donnell’s website (stephenodonnellartist.com), or Timothy Tew’s video interview with the artist on the gallery’s website. The latter also includes a detailed discussion of his painting methods.

