Review: Out Front’s ‘Immediate Family’ like a fun ’90s sitcom that digs deeper

Evy (Irene Polk), the oldest, most pious and most intimidating, has essentially appointed herself the moral head of the family since the passing of her father, a minister whose infidelities resulted in a surprise biracial sister, Ronnie (Catherine Campbell). Evy barely acknowledges her.

Evy’s favorite sibling is Jesse (Jason Jamal Ligon), a tall, sweet and handsome man who lives in Minneapolis but has not visited or talked to her for three years. Jesse has come home with intentions to introduce the family to his boyfriend, a Swedish photographer named Kristian (Jeff Hathcoat), even though Jesse is not out to all of the family yet.

Providing substantial comic relief for the other characters and the audience is their lesbian neighbor, Nina (Kierra Danielle), who is blunt, brazen and overt, in contrast to the more repressed family.

One of the best aspects of Stoval’s script is how it centers itself largely around the character of Evy. She is the one introduced first — the one whose growth is essential to the success of the narrative — yet there are times when Evy is a total pill. Her standards are impossible to meet. She’s incredibly mean at times, though not without heart and humanity.

Polk’s performance is magnificent. It anchors the play, and she balances the character’s cruelty and vulnerability deftly. Polk’s work is worth the price of admission all by itself, though the entire cast is excellent.

Ligon’s work as Jesse is also a tightrope walk, for the character has to code-switch his behavior based upon whom he is addressing. Ligon justifies the character’s indecision and reluctance very well. All of the coming out scenes are strong, and the one played between Ligon and Young is a highlight of the show.

Campbell has some searing moments onstage; her character had to pack multiple bottles of liquor into her luggage just to prepare for this trip. Ronnie is always under attack and always held apart in this house, and Campbell conveys the pain and guardedness of that.

Hathcoat, whose character arrives late in the play, is terrific, adopting a light accent and charming, soft demeanor. The character is understanding but also has boundaries and limits to his patience, for Kristian has not been properly braced for the situation he has entered. Scenes that Hathcoat shares with Campbell and Polk are among the play’s best.

On opening night, the audience reactions — particularly to Evy, whom they loved to hate — were incredibly strong and vocal, which added to the overall enjoyment of the show.

Director Thandiwe DeShazor uses the sitcom structure of the show to great effect. The aesthetic of the set design by Sophie Hansuh Im brings the audience to a safe, comfortable place, so it feels jarring when the show goes to deeper, darker territory.

It’s a strong play. Gay people in particular will connect with “Immediate Family” — they’ll know just how complicated navigating an open, honest family connection as an adult can be. Some members are safer than others, unfortunately, and there’s always progress to be made.

THEATER REVIEW

“Immediate Family”

Through March 29 at Out Front Theatre Company. 8 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $20-$30. 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in The Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by The Story Plant.

