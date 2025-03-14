Black-led plays about family and history come to Atlanta theater companies

As corporations continue to pull back their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and arts organizations continue to face funding cuts, two Atlanta theater companies are staying the course.

The Out Front Theatre Company, which programs LGBTQ+-themed works, and The Counter Narrative Project, an organization that shifts media narratives around Black queer men, have teamed up for “Immediate Family.” The story, written Paul Oakley Stovall, is about a Chicago native returning to his hometown for a wedding with his Swedish boyfriend. It runs March 13-29.

“The African Company Presents Richard III” is the Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s current production, written by Carlyle Brown and running March 8-30 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. It is based on a true story of a pioneering 19th-century Black theater ensemble preparing its rendition of one of the English dramatist’s plays, but a white theater wants to sabotage the performance. The theater group is having a Black Out Night performance, intended exclusively for Black audiences, on March 15.

In collaboration with community organizations and Black theater professionals in productions by Black playwrights, both theater companies are telling stories about family secrets and lost histories in the performing arts.

Thandiwe DeShazor, director and Counter Narrative Project’s program director, told UATL that the partnership is about producing theater and performance art that feel authentic and relatable. “We wanted to collaborate more creatively, (to) bring an element to the show that kept the Black in it and made it very real,” DeShazor said.

“We’re back in a place where LGBTQ+ people are feeling at risk again, and people are scared of their relationships. With everything that’s going on and the political nature of where we are, the intensity and urgency of this storyline hits differently.”

Credit: Sydney Lee Credit: Sydney Lee

“Immediate Family” primarily takes place around the playing card table, a space where Black families and friends joke, get competitive and confide in each other. Jason Jamal Ligon, “Immediate Family’s” lead actor, said the play is told from multiple points of view.

“Being Black in the U.S. is not a monolith, and there are so many different voices, perspectives and nuances from the show that add on to the conversation. Hopefully, they’ll be some lively discussions about where people’s individual viewpoints sit in relation to the current issues,” Ligon said.

DeShazor brought on Tyray Monroe, a cards consultant, to teach the cast how to play bid whist, a card game the actors play throughout the show.

DeShazor said it was his method to build camaraderie, bring cultural etiquette on stage and drive the story. “It can get passionate around those card tables, so they had to have the right attitude about how folks play, hold, smack their cards [on the table] and talk smack that are indicative to Black culture,” DeShazor said.

“Everyone’s got a secret, so it’s also a metaphor for what’s happening, because the characters are trying to see what each other are hiding.”

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company rarely puts on performances that feature predominantly Black talent. “The African Company Presents Richard III” is one of its first to feature a Black director, costume, lighting and sound designer.

The show explores themes like exploitation, racism and classism. Director J.L. Reed, said the play is relevant to what’s happening in current events. “There’s so much connective tissue between the show and today, because artistic institutions are being bent to the will of an administration, so it gives the performance a different charge and feels like a stronger sense of community,” he said.

Credit: Atlanta Shakespeare Company Credit: Atlanta Shakespeare Company

O’Neil Delapenha, Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s associate producer and understudy, said Brown’s piece is part of the company’s efforts to incorporate more diversity into its season.

“This is a Black story at its root, and this is a necessity for the story to be portrayed accurately. There have been several of us that wanted to produce nonwhite playwrights here. It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

Actor Tyren Duncan said “The African Company Presents Richard III” allows Black actors to not adhere to formal theater performance standards. He calls the show “silent and performative protest.”

Credit: Atlanta Shakespeare Company Credit: Atlanta Shakespeare Company

“Actors don’t have to be propped up with rulers on their backs. You can be loose, make references to things you’ve seen, make it work inside of the text to make it relatable and not talk like this white man,” he said.

“It’s a reclamation of our heritage and an opportunity to release the shackles of enslavement from our mind through theater.”

“The African Company Presents Richard III.” March 8-30. 499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299. shakespearetavern.com

“Immediate Family.” March 13-29. 999 Brady Avenue NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755. outfronttheatre.com

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.