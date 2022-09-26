Review: Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham sings spellbinding “A Standing Witness”

Graham, who began her operatic career singing lovesick boys the likes of Cherubino and Octavian, is now a mature artist with one of the most gorgeous voices one could be lucky enough to hear in concert. In her latest role as Lady Liberty, Graham sang Dove’s poetry with gravitas and despondence, executing Danielpour’s considerable requirements — intervallic leaps to unexpected places, crooning and scooping, irate and animated declamatory passages.

Lyrical moments such as the “Sixth Testimony” were pure luxury — just one example of the impressive musico-poetic synthesis accomplished by Danielpour — and offered Graham an opportunity to show off the opulent timbre of her voice amidst a more subdued orchestration.

Sardonic and reflective, “A Standing Witness” is a work for the present era. While simultaneously a musical experience and a quasi-biographical commentary, it makes one requirement: One must have lived through many of the events that the iconic woman recounts in order to fully appreciate the piece. Within the final line of the epilogue, Graham sang the words, “Who among you is ready to listen?” Case in point: Will this work endure or will its relevance dissipate with the passage of time?

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.