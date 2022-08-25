Review: ‘Mary Poppins’ makes a return flight to Aurora

As music director, Pence (on keyboard) leads a fine 10-piece orchestra. In keeping with the show’s overblown tendencies, among the splashiest production numbers are an exuberant rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” that spells out the word in flashing lights, and the showstopping “Step in Time” routine, featuring Bert and a chorus of other chimney sweeps.

Although there’s a pronounced vibrato quality about her singing voice that takes some getting used to, Crawley mostly charms in the daunting task of offering her own spin on an iconic character immortalized by the incomparable Julie Andrews, to say nothing of her fearless high-flying wire act on a few occasions in the show. For his part, Meeks is inclined to mugging a bit too much.

Mary Poppins’ precocious young charges, the Banks children Jane and Michael, were played by Kayla Furie and Jai Soundar at the performance I attended (alternating the roles with Adrienne Ocfemia and Max Walls). Both of them were as cute and adorable as they could be, but neither of them enunciated or articulated their dialogue or lyrics especially well, and Soundar seemed to be totally lost in a couple of the bigger musical numbers.

The parents, meanwhile, are marginally portrayed by Marcus Hopkins-Turner and Jillian Melko. She’s no longer a suffragette, but a former actress struggling to fit into high society. He’s still the stern loan officer at a bank, who neglects his wife and kids at home. Whatever crucial lessons those children may learn about growing up, the main takeaway from this iteration of the story has more to do with their father “rediscovering the human race” and accepting that there’s more to life than making money.

Granted, it’s somewhat strange logic, coming in the form of a commercial enterprise that has been officially rebranded as “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.”

Bottom line: The original Disney elements still outshine the newfangled Mackintosh tweaks.

THEATER REVIEW

“Mary Poppins”

Through Sept. 11. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $11-$89. Strickland Grand Stage (at the Lawrenceville Arts Center), 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.