Review: Fusion Chamber Ensemble breathes fresh air into Atlanta’s music scene

During this trio of standards there would emerge, however, one singular voice that would dominate throughout the remainder of the night, namely drummer/percussionist Paul Vogler. I was initially captivated by the deft fluidity of his transitions between brushes and mallets during “Body and Soul,” a subtle and understated feat that would reveal the effortless depth of his virtuosity.

That captivating performance would go on to permeate the rest of the evening and prove most effective on a rendition of Astor Piazzolla’s “Primavera Porteña.” Although primarily a dialogue between violin and cello, it was Vogler’s serpentine grooves that tied everything together, the gentle rolls and accentuations giving the two principle instruments a sense of erotic intimacy reminiscent of the mondo exotica stylings of Martin Denny.

The evening, which ultimately clocked in at an impressive two hours, continued in this same vein, showcasing pieces that were purely jazz or classical and then bringing together members of both ensembles to combine the two. This occurred most notably in Karin Banks’ own original pieces, “Elegy” and “Duality,” the latter of which called together the entirety of both bands for a stirring, if unfortunately brief, finale.

It’s easy to gush endlessly about the evening’s ongoing barrage of stellar performances, so I will instead draw attention to the rendition of Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel Im Spiegel,” a personal favorite since hearing it used as the soundtrack to a dance concert by GloATL over 10 years ago. It is a masterwork of minimalism featuring a careful and measured dialogue between piano and cello, here carried out by Banks and cellist Marla Majett with an almost hypnotic sense of pacing.

The Fusion Chamber Ensemble is nothing short of an injection of fresh blood into the Atlanta music scene, one that ought to be welcomed and celebrated by the chamber music establishment and deserving of a far greater turnout than the modest crowd in attendance. It is unquestionably an ensemble that deserves to be in the forefront of the minds of all Atlanta concert goers.

Jordan Owen began writing about music professionally at the age of 16 in Oxford, Mississippi. A 2006 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he is a professional guitarist, bandleader and composer. He is currently the lead guitarist for the jazz group Other Strangers, the power metal band Axis of Empires and the melodic death/thrash metal band Century Spawn.

