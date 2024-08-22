Review: Aurora’s ‘Color Purple’ gives a few new hues to Georgia-set favorite

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Few projects have roots in Georgia the way “The Color Purple” does. Walker’s 1982 novel takes place here and begot Steven Spielberg’s 1986 film, which was a box office hit and received 11 Oscar nominations. Yet, the film was denounced by some for being too pretty and for minimizing the love story between Celie and Shug. In 2004, “The Color Purple” became a stage musical, having its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in 2004 before making its Broadway bow a year later with LaChanze repeating the role of Celie and winning a Tony Award. A Broadway revival was mounted in 2015. Then came another film version last year, directed by Blitz Bazawule and based on the musical version, generally well-received but a box-office disappointment. It netted Georgia native Danielle Brooks an Oscar nomination as Sofia.

One of the challenges of staging “The Color Purple” is, while it’s a musical most everyone likes, it’s also material that most people have seen in some manner over the years, leaving indelible images. It may be impossible, for instance, to top Whoopi Goldberg’s definitive take on the character of Celie, yet there’s no disputing that LaChanze and later Fantasia (on Broadway and in the 2023 film) have dug out their own takes.

This is a very personal project for McLellan-Davison, one of my favorite local performers making her main-stage directorial debut. The first act has some uneven moments, but, by the final hour, it’s largely clicking into place. Overall, the show takes time to warm up and find its groove. Sometimes, too, what’s happening onstage is too busy, overwhelming its central focus, where a simpler touch might have been more effective.

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

It’s when Hobbs’ Shug enters the picture that the production starts finding alignment and McLellan-Davison’s musical numbers better register. The director has been adamant in not backing away from the love story between Celie and Shug at the heart of the musical, and there’s poignancy as Celie goes through the ups and down of that relationship, her first true love.

The second act feels much more assured, opening with Nettie and Celie’s razor-sharp, continent-sprawling “African Homeland” after Celie has learned the truth about her sister and children.

The best performance in the large ensemble is that of Hobbs as Shug. She has a boisterous “Push Da Button” and also excels in quieter moments with Celie, such as their lovely duet in “What About Love?”

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

As Celie, Fanae’ seems — maybe intentionally — a bit too passive, but, as the character ages literally before our eyes, she becomes more of a presence. Not surprisingly, her finest moment is in her closing number, “I’m Here,” which is about the character’s self-acceptance and acknowledgment that she has persevered and gotten through so much. It’s a jarring theatrical experience, and Fanae’ owns it.

Besides amplifying the relationship between Celie and Shug, the musical tries, not as successfully, to humanize Mister, who is pretty one-dimensional in Spielberg’s film but here has more redeeming characteristics.

Few Atlanta theater companies stage musicals with the flair and passion that Aurora does. As always, the staging is first rate on a technical level. Costumes by Dr. L. Nyrobi N. Moss are sumptuous, and the choreography by Pytron Parker at times is distinctive and playful, as is the music direction by Pence.

While this new version of “The Color Purple” may not rise to the heights of other classic Aurora productions, it eventually does Alice Walker — and the musical’s superb score — proud.

THEATER REVIEW

“The Color Purple”

Through Sept. 15 at Aurora Theatre. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $16-$89. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com

::

Jim Farmer is the recipient of the 2022 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award for Best Theatre Feature and a nominee for Online Journalist of the Year. A member of five national critics’ organizations, he covers theater and film for ArtsATL. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he has written about the arts for 30-plus years. Jim is the festival director of Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival, and lives in Avondale Estates with his husband, Craig, and dog, Douglas.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER