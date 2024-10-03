Review: Alliance’s ‘Chinese Lady’ borrows from history to explore racism

For a small fee, people were invited to regard Afong Moy’s tiny, bound feet and gawk at her as she used chopsticks and drank tea, while interpreter Atung (Lee) saw to her needs and told audiences — including President Andrew Jackson, who regarded the exhibition like a carnival sideshow — variations of what she was saying in Chinese, without depth or nuance.

In Suh’s play, the exhibit is presented to us multiple times with extensive comment from Moy’s internal voice, which is full of verve and frustrated optimism over the possibility of fostering connection and understanding between cultures. Each time the curtain is opened and closed by Atung, more years have passed for Moy, who grows to resent her exploitation, her forced separation from her homeland and the stereotypical, racist and sexist way she’s been used. Her cruel depiction as a freakish, “othered” curiosity in history, quite beyond her control, did more harm than good.

It’s fascinating storytelling, well-presented by McLeod. It manages to be fun, quick and funny with deep, serious undercurrents.

The performers are required by the excellent script to perpetually exist both within the story and as modern perspectives, commenting upon the inhuman cruelty of the situation. The dialogue frequently requires Agena to provide exposition and context to the scenes she is in, and she manages the task deftly. Her delivery is frequently funny with a bitter edge. Fans of her work as Lane Kim in “Gilmore Girls” will not be disappointed, for much of the rapid-fire wit matches the vibe of that show, but “The Chinese Lady” is also devastating at points.

Lee’s work is excellent as well, finding what agenda would drive a character who is Moy’s servant and voice to the world. Atung is in many ways her only ally but not her friend.

Atlanta needs this show. The 2021 spa shootings still linger in our collective memories as a dark day for our city and the nation, and this play dares to try and explore why and when some began regarding Asians as disposable objects more than as people. It is a gigantic subject to tackle, but it is worthy and necessary work.

“The Chinese Lady”

Through Oct. 17 on the Alliance Theatre’s Hertz Stage. $25-$75. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org

