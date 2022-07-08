Renowned Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Fest returns for its 41st season

Emory University’s William Ransom is the artistic director of the annual concert series in the mountains of North Carolina, not far from the Georgia border. The festival will have a strong Atlanta presence. Ransom will perform, along with Julie Coucheron, Charae Krueger and the Vega String Quartet. The lineup also includes groups with international followings, such as The Ulysses String Quartet and The Gryphon Trio.

O’Connor (who will perform with his wife, Maggie O’Connor) has had a career that spans rock, bluegrass, country, jazz and classical music. He’s recorded and shared stages with a host of music’s elite, including Chet Atkins, Doc Watson, Stephane Grappelli, Yo-Yo Ma and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.