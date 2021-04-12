ajc logo

Pasta sauce made from fresh tomatoes tastes lighter, brighter, and is more nutritious than jarred sauce. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: If you have time and tomatoes, try this summer sauce
2h ago
Farm bundles from Garnish & Gather. Courtesy of Heidi Harris
Stock Up: Fresh from the farm, or the neighborhood
4h ago
The Pale Rosé from Sacha Lichine Courtesy of Kenneth Lesley
Stock Up: Three new foods and drinks to try this month
Nirmala Arneja stirs up vermicelli kheer at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Decatur. Antonina Hernandez de Paz watches while her sister-in-law, Silvia Hernandez, makes a salsa of chile de arbol, garlic and tomatillos in the molcajete that belonged to Antonina’s late mother, Rosa Hernandez Lopez. The salsa is used as garnish for Picaditas de Queso Fresco. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Pandemic brings home meaning of family and food
Agave’s Tequila Anejo Shrimp with Roasted Tomato and Serrano Grits Courtesy of Agave
RECIPE: Make Agave’s Tequila Anejo Shrimp with Roasted Tomato and Serrano Grits
30-Minute Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Broiler is secret weapon for 30-minute lemon pepper wings
"Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health" by Gregory Gourdet with JJ Goode (Harper Wave, $37.50)
Cookbook review: Discover a world of feel-good flavor
From Osono Bread, a loaf of country sour bread and two filled doughnuts, including the horchata (on the plate) and the cardamom (by the loaf). Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Regional grain is having a moment
A Turkish vegetable roasting tray, known as a kozmatik, is a thin, shallow metal bowl with slits cut into the bottom. The tray fits on the grate of a gas stovetop, and offers an easy way to char vegetables without lighting up a grill or heating the oven. (Courtesy of Milk Street)
RECIPE: Turkish cookware makes for flavor-filled baba ghanoush
Savannah Sauce Co. began producing bacon salsa, owner Mike Roberson said, because “everyone loves bacon.” Courtesy of Moye Colquitt
Made in Georgia: Grandmother’s preserves inspired sauce company
