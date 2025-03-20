It’s spring. Expect more sun, heat, pollen and even snakes

There is good news: Starting Friday, those 50-degree highs should be in the rearview mirror, and we can expect highs more consistently in the 60s and 70s.

Here’s what else to expect this spring.

Weather outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says North Georgia has a 40-50% chance of seeing above-average temperatures this season and a 50-60% probability in South Georgia.

“The odds are leaning more toward temperatures being primarily above normal,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Willis. “But that is not to say that we won’t have bouts of cooler-than-normal temperatures throughout that time frame as well.”

Average high temps start in the mid 60s in March and climb into the low 80s by May, according to the NWS.

What about rain? For most of the Peach State, there is no clear signal that tells climatologists if we’ll get more or less rain than average.

In deep South Georgia, however, NOAA predicts a drier-than-normal spring. That could spell trouble for fluctuating drought conditions that have provided fuel for wildfires already this year.

Spring also means severe weather season. Willis warned residents to pay attention to the forecasts should dangerous storms sweep in, such as the tornado that touched down in Paulding County late Saturday.

“As we saw with last weekend’s weather system, that’s the kind of thing that we can expect in the spring in this part of the country,” he said. “It’s something that people should be prepared for.”

Expect more allergens

In the metro area, we’ll be building toward an extra two hours of daylight between now and the start of summer. More sunshine means more time for plants to grow, and as the “city in a forest,” Atlanta is full of them.

If your allergies have ramped up, that’s because the pollen count has already reached high levels this month.

Tree pollen starts building as soon as the weather warms and reaches peak intensity mid-spring. Sometimes it gets so heavy that a yellow haze may be seen across the city’s skyline on particularly windy spring days — a sneeze-inducing thought.

But it’s specifically the hardwood trees, including oak, hickory and birch trees, that have a light, powdery and often invisible pollen that causes itchy eyes and runny noses for many allergy sufferers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

To check daily pollen counts, visit Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s online “Pollen Counting Station,” which is certified by the National Allergy Bureau. It can be found at atlantaallergy.com.

Garden time

If you’re lucky and allergies don’t faze you or you’re willing to suffer through for the sake of your garden, the start of the spring planting season is also right around the corner.

In metro Atlanta, residents are usually safe to start putting their plants in the ground by around April 15, according to experts. By then, the last spring freeze has usually past.

More hardy plants can go in the dirt earlier, but have a plan to protect any cold-sensitive plants should a frost advisory or freeze warning be issued.

And finally, look out for snakes

Whether you’re gardening or otherwise enjoying the outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for snakes. Our slithery ground-dwelling neighbors start emerging from their winter holes as days warm.

Just like us, they are looking to soak up the sun.

Each year in Georgia, there are about 450 to 550 bites reported to the poison center, though only a quarter require an antidote. It’s only the venomous species you should be concerned about, and be aware that it’s illegal to kill any nonvenomous snake in Georgia.

Only seven of Georgia’s 47 snakes are venomous, according to the Department of Natural Resources. That includes Eastern diamond-backed, timber and pigmy rattlers, eastern and Florida cottonmouths, the copperhead and coral snake.

The copperhead is by far the most common venomous species in the metro area and is one of the more frequently reported bites.

If you come across a snake, the best course of action is to simply leave it alone, and it’ll leave you alone.