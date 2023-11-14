Atlanta Falcons to celebrate hip-hop with special concert

Continuing the year-long celebration of hip-hop, the Atlanta Falcons will honor the city’s impact on rap music during the team’s bye game against New Orleans Saints on Nov. 26, according to a press release.

T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Quavo, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris and more will hit the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons also tapped legendary visual artist D.L. Warfield to create special artwork that will be displayed on the screens in the stadium. Exclusive merchandise from the event will be available for purchase in the team store on game day.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us,” said Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment (the parent company of the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in the press release. “The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early ‘90s, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.”

A pregame show will honor roughly 60 Atlanta rappers for their contributions to the genre. Those include artists like Baby Tate, Pastor Troy, Rasheeda, JID, DJ Drama, Young Nudy, Organized Noize and more. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., there will be 45-90 second performances throughout the game, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The game starts at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Falcons are 4-6 as they head into their bye week. Next Sunday’s game is the first of two games remaining against the team’s division rival, which has a record of 5-5.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

