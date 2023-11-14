Atlanta Falcons to celebrate hip-hop with special concert

Continuing the year-long celebration of hip-hop, the Atlanta Falcons will honor the city’s impact on rap music during the team’s bye game against New Orleans Saints on Nov. 26, according to a press release.

T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Quavo, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris and more will hit the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons also tapped legendary visual artist D.L. Warfield to create special artwork that will be displayed on the screens in the stadium. Exclusive merchandise from the event will be available for purchase in the team store on game day.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us,” said Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment (the parent company of the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in the press release. “The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early ‘90s, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.”