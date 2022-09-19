BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
ajc logo
X

Pop-ups, parties and talks fete first Atlanta Art Week

Atlanta Art Week creator Kendra Walker with "Still Untitled" by Patrick Eugene. (Courtesy of Courtesy of Atlanta Art Week/Piera Moore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Art Week creator Kendra Walker with "Still Untitled" by Patrick Eugene. (Courtesy of Courtesy of Atlanta Art Week/Piera Moore)

Things to Do
By Felicia Feaster
20 minutes ago
Organizer Kendra Walker hopes to bring cohesion to city’s scattered arts scene.

Sipping a La Croix through a straw and breaking into spontaneous giggles during an interview, 26-year-old Kendra Walker might not at first glance seem like the architect of one of the Atlanta art scene’s most ambitious fall events.

But the art advisor and writer has pulled off the not unimpressive feat of creating the first Atlanta Art Week, a four-day series of lectures, art tours, gallery exhibitions and pop-ups meant to highlight Atlanta’s rich, diverse art landscape.

Walker’s rationale for the event sounds like a Hollywood tagline: If you build it, they will come.

“Having friends in the art space in a lot of different cities, they would always ask me, ‘Hey, what’s the art scene like in Atlanta?’” But without a signature event like London Art Week or New York Art Week or an art fair like the Armory Show or Frieze, Walker said it was hard to inspire people to visit for an amorphous art scene.

“We don’t have (an art-centric event) that’s really a good time for people to come in town and to really experience all that Atlanta has to offer.”

Atlanta Art Week is Walker’s effort to remedy that situation. The event is Sept. 29-Oct. 2, and it moves around the city, from the Westside to artist studios south of the city, to Buckhead, Emory and Inman Park.

Galleries will host talks and receptions like one at Temporary Studios in Sylvan Hills that offers a window into Atlanta’s community of emerging artists. Curated by Sarah Higgins, the editor and artistic director of Atlanta-based magazine Art Papers, the opening reception for the exhibition “Oneness, That is Too” at Temporary Studios looks at ideas of nature and the world outside the humanmade. The exhibition incorporates animals and microbes in an inspired nod to the non-human.

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia artist Mary Henderson will be featured at Marcia Wood Gallery during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Marcia Wood Gallery)

Credit: handout

Philadelphia artist Mary Henderson will be featured at Marcia Wood Gallery during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Marcia Wood Gallery)

Credit: handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia artist Mary Henderson will be featured at Marcia Wood Gallery during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Marcia Wood Gallery)

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

Atlanta Contemporary presents a “Meet the Makers” gathering where artisans will have wares for sale. Other events include guided tours of the Coca-Cola Collection, which features work by Frank Stella and Andy Warhol, and a brunch reception at the new West Midtown art gallery Wolfgang Gallery.

A large number of events during Atlanta Art Week are free, with some ticketed events like a tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Collection, which includes site-specific works by artists Radcliffe Bailey, Mr. Brainwash, Sanithna Phansavanh and Hungarian sculptor Gábor Miklós Szőke who created the 36-ton steel Falcon outside the stadium, and an opening night party at Buckhead Village for Gallerie 88 Design House.

A native of Warner Robbins, Walker graduated in 2019 from Georgia State University with degrees in art and psychology. She has worked as an intern at Arnika Dawkins Gallery and as an arts writer for publications including Cultured Magazine, The Art Newspaper and Artsy. As an arts advisor, her niche is working with Black collectors and artists. “It’s just what I like and what I’m passionate about.”

In April, Walker created Black Art Experience, an event tailored toward fostering Black art collectors and introducing schoolchildren to art during the Expo Chicago contemporary art fair. The success of that event gave her the confidence to create Atlanta Art Week.

“Atlanta’s art community has been longing for a central point of connection,” says Alex Delotch Davis, whose online publication Gallerie 88 will host pop-ups during Atlanta Art Week in Buckhead Village.

Combined ShapeCaption
Photographer Christy Bush's "Americus," from her book "Familiar." Bush will give a talk and sign her book at Jackson Fine Art during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Jackson Fine Art)

Credit: Christy Bush

Photographer Christy Bush's "Americus," from her book "Familiar." Bush will give a talk and sign her book at Jackson Fine Art during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Jackson Fine Art)

Credit: Christy Bush

Combined ShapeCaption
Photographer Christy Bush's "Americus," from her book "Familiar." Bush will give a talk and sign her book at Jackson Fine Art during Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of Jackson Fine Art)

Credit: Christy Bush

Credit: Christy Bush

Denizens of Atlanta’s art scene have often lamented the lack of cohesion in the city with galleries and museums spread throughout the city and no dedicated art neighborhood, making coordinated art openings and art crawls seen in other cities hard to pull off.

“All of these individuals and organizations are doing outstanding work, but it is spread out over a sprawling metro area. It is very difficult to see the forest for the trees,” says Davis.

As part of Atlanta Art Week, Delotch has created Gallerie 88 Design House, which will feature photography from Wulf Bradley, Sydney Foster and Chrisean Rose, furniture designed by James Williams III and fashion from O. Studio designed by El Lewis.

“The coolest part of all of this is that all of these creatives have made Atlanta their home and the place where they want to build their craft,” says Delotch.

Walker hopes that presenting the arts, galleries and institutions in a less formal way will make people not familiar with the arts in Atlanta more comfortable entering these spaces.

“For those of us who live here, we know what has been going on for decades and the people who have been doing the tireless work of cultivating our vibrant cultural community,” says Delotch.

“But the rest of the world is just now learning about this part of Atlanta. Atlanta Art Week captures that energy in a concise way that invites people from around the country to come and see what we have to say.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Jamele Wright Sr.'s work "Reborn #2" is featured at September Gray Art as part of Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of September Gray Art)

Credit: Handout

Jamele Wright Sr.'s work "Reborn #2" is featured at September Gray Art as part of Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of September Gray Art)

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Jamele Wright Sr.'s work "Reborn #2" is featured at September Gray Art as part of Atlanta Art Week. (Courtesy of September Gray Art)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Art Week highlights

Meet the Makers. An emporium of indie art and artist-created goods, SHOP at Atlanta Contemporary will spotlight artist-made products and the artists themselves to celebrate the store’s first anniversary. Grab a cocktail, watch some pottery being thrown and contribute a piece to a puzzle in process at this fun event curated by Lynne Tanzer. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org

“Mary Henderson: Being Together.” The Philadelphia-based artist creates arresting hyper-realistic oil paintings steeped in the vernacular of the everyday that feel fresh and immediate and related to our own reality. Her subjects mill about in crowds in public spaces and speak to a collective identity that feels hopeful, communal and anticipatory in our post-Covid world. The artist’s reception will also feature a preview of exhibitions to come. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Marcia Wood Gallery, 764 Miami Circle NE, Suite 150, Atlanta. 404-827-0030, www.marciawoodgallery.com

“Oneness, That is Too.” Curated by Art Papers editor Sarah Higgins, this group show (Sept. 29–Oct. 22) at the Temporary Studios complex has an unusual premise. The show looks at how internal, imaginative journeys are expressed in visions of nature, the wilderness and the cosmos. Reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Temporary Studios, 1910 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-827-0030, artpapers.org

“Virgo.” New to the Atlanta art scene, Wolfgang Gallery in the booming West Midtown neighborhood is located in a 4,000-square-foot former lumber mill, Chattahoochee Docks. Co-owned by Benjamin Deaton and Anna Scott King, Wolfgang will focus on showing artists from art hubs like New York and Los Angeles. Its debut group show, “Virgo,” is centered on the maiden at the center of that astrological sign and features seven artists from Los Angeles, New York and the Czech Republic. Brunch reception 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Wolfgang Gallery, 1240 Old Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Suite H, Atlanta. 404-549-3297, wolfganggallery.com

ART EVENT PREVIEW

Atlanta Art Week. Sept. 29-Oct. 2. Multiple venues. www.atlantaartweek.co

About the Author

Felicia Feaster
Editors' Picks
May 25, 2022 Atlanta: Voters at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta. Voters encountered short lines and limited problems as election day got underway in Georgia on Monday, May 25, 2022 making their voices heard in one of the politically competitive states in the nation. But there were initial hiccups in a few voting locations. Some voters arrived at the polls to find their precincts had been moved to different locations. Others had short waits during the initial morning rush. Several voting locations had problems starting voting machines. In Fulton County, voting was running smoothly at almost all of the county’s 250 polling sites, in part thanks to the 91,000 voters who cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting, said Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams. Two polling places, Hopewell Middle in Milton and Creel Park in South Fulton, opened 20 to 30 minutes late. Williams didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but she said the county is asking a judge to allow the sites to close later so everyone can vote. She said some poll workers were “no-shows” but they had staff in reserve. Williams encouraged folks to vote during lunch hours. The New Georgia Project, a voting rights group which monitors election issues, reported the polling place at Bethesda Elementary School in Gwinnett County opened about 30 minutes late. At North Decatur Presbyterian Church, two voting touchscreens weren’t working because of a problem with their batteries, but poll workers said they had enough functioning touchscreens to avoid delays. About 70 voters cast ballots in the first hour of voting. Another voter, Marcia King, said she needed help from a poll worker to figure out how to print her ballot from the touchscreen. “This was very easy with no problems at all, and people were there to help,” King said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Republicans aim to beat Democrats at their own ‘ground game’1h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
18h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
13h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
18h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
18h ago
A person holding a Paddington Bear stuffed toy stands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace waiting to watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
12m ago
The Latest
5 beginner-friendly waterfall trails in North Georgia

Hike these 5 beginner-friendly waterfall trails in North Georgia
Former Atlantan brings James Baldwin’s words to the ASO stage
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Latin diversity
Featured
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
2h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
11h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top