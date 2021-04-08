Podcast: The ‘Carterland’ Movie celebrates Georgia’s only president

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we’ll hear about a new documentary celebrating former President Jimmy Carter, Georgia’s only president.
Two brothers from Peachtree City have dedicated a couple years to gathering insights of politicians, historians, journalists and educators in a film that examines arguably the world’s most famous peanut farmer. “Carterland” will premiere at the Atlanta Film Festival, where films will be screened in-person, at drive-ins and via virtual formats.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bo Emerson spoke with the filmmakers, and he brings us that intimate conversation.
