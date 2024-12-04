Play in the snow, shop and more at Duluth’s Deck the Hall celebration

Add some cheer to your holiday season with Duluth’s Deck the Hall, taking place from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The fun happens across three downtown venues: Town Green, Main Street and Parsons Alley. The event is filled with activities, including two that bring some unexpected wintry fun to the city — a snow playground and giant snow slide.
If you can drag the kids away from the snow, you can take their photo with Santa for free from 2:30-6 p.m. Holiday characters also will be walking around Town Green for photo opportunities.
The main stage will host kid-friendly entertainment, such as story times presented by the library as well as carolers and dance performances that will appeal to all ages. You can also get creative by making free family-friendly crafts.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Duluth
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Duluth
Plan to get some holiday shopping done at the event, or buy a few items for yourself, at the Holiday Market. You can also score some deals at businesses along the event site, including free make-and-take ornaments at Cool People Sew and a free starter with the purchase of an entrée at Noona Meat & Seafood.
Food trucks — including Atlanta Seafood Co., Super Taco el Guero and the Funnel Cake Guys — will also be parked on Main Street to help you refuel.
If you’d like to go on a holiday-lighted stroll, gather at the fountain at 6:30 p.m. And if you’re reluctant to head out to Deck the Hall because you’ll be missing the Georgia Bulldogs, don’t worry. You can catch the SEC Championship game showing in Parsons Alley.
For more information about Duluth’s Deck the Halls celebration, visit duluthga.net.
