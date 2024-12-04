Play in the snow, shop and more at Duluth’s Deck the Hall celebration

Add some cheer to your holiday season with Duluth’s Deck the Hall, taking place from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The fun happens across three downtown venues: Town Green, Main Street and Parsons Alley. The event is filled with activities, including two that bring some unexpected wintry fun to the city — a snow playground and giant snow slide.

If you can drag the kids away from the snow, you can take their photo with Santa for free from 2:30-6 p.m. Holiday characters also will be walking around Town Green for photo opportunities.

The main stage will host kid-friendly entertainment, such as story times presented by the library as well as carolers and dance performances that will appeal to all ages. You can also get creative by making free family-friendly crafts.