Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

See garments created by famed American designer Christian Siriano, including ones he designed for Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Billy Porter and Ariana Grande.

Very Potter Prov

8:30 Friday, Sept. 9. $16. Village Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. 404-514-1293.

Laugh along with Very Potter Prov, an improvised murder mystery featuring Harry, Hermoine and all your favorite characters.

Origami in the Garden

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 11, ongoing. $24.95 and up, free for members. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Explore the grounds of Atlanta Botanical Garden and see nearly 70 larger-than-life sculptures inspired by origami.

Cobb

South Cobb Family, Food & Music Festival

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. General admission $15 in advance for adults and $5 for kids, which includes entry and access to all-day entertainment. Concert and wine tasting have additional special pricing. The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Rd. SE, Smyrna/Mableton. 404-671-7937.

Celebrate Cobb with national and local entertainment, a huge kids’ area, wine tasting, food trucks and other vendors, and more.

Greater Atlanta Heart Walk

Walk 3.1. miles to raise money to support the American Heart Association.

8 a.m. start, Saturday, Sept. 10. No registration fee. Participants are encouraged to raise funds and make a personal donation. Free parking in lots 9 and 11. The Battery, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Join in a 3.1-mile walk and raise funds and/or make a donation to support the American Heart Association. A one-mile survivor loop option is also available.

Pizza, Pints & Pigskins

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Sample pizza dishes and other food as pizzerias from around the county compete for awards. The event also has a kids’ zone, music, a beer garden, concert and football on TVs.

DeKalb

Yellow Daisy Festival

Continuing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 11. Included with paid parking admission of $20. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Join in the fun at the 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival, where more than 300 artists and crafters will display their works. Festival food, a beer garden, artist demonstrations and a vintage village will also be featured.

Doggy Dip Day

Bring your dog to take a dip in Murphey Candler pool in Brookhaven this Saturday or Sunday.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. $10 per dog for three-hour time slots. Murphey Candler Park pool, 11551 W. Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven. 404-637-0542.

Bring your dog to enjoy a dip in the pool. All dogs must be up to date on their required shots and vaccinations, and large and small dogs will each have their own three-hour time slots on both days.

Come Together Decatur

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Free. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-377-0641.

Bring a picnic and a blanket or camping chairs to this Decatur Education Foundation event and enjoy live music from local favorites JohnBoy and SurroundSound and The Sundogs. Opening artists are Decatur High School students Nate Helfrich and Payton Kashdan.

North Fulton

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson headlines the Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre this Friday.

4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. $69.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Listen to music from Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett and Larkin Poe.

Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes”

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. $37 and up. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365.

This updated version of “Anything Goes” has been presented on Broadway and in London’s West End. It includes timeless tunes including “It’s De-Lovely,” “Anything Goes” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

“Harvey”

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. $21-$25. Act1 Theater, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

Watch a production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Harvey,” which tells the story of Elwood P. Dowd and his imaginary friend, a six-and-a-half-foot tall rabbit.

Gwinnett

Monster Jam

Watch as drivers battle using their 12,000-pound monster trucks at Gas South Arena.

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. $63.50 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464.

See 12,000-pound monster trucks like Grave Digger and Megalodon as their drivers battle for the event championship.

Care for Cops 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. $35. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run to help raise money for Care for Cops, a non-profit organization that has provided financial assistance to over 87 families of fallen Georgia officers since 1999.

Movie Under the Stars: “A League of Our Own”

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.

Watch “A League of Our Own,” which tells the story of two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league.