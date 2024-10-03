Things to Do

Pizza Hut is giving away 1 million pizzas as part of its ‘Book It’ program

The reading initiative is back, and readers of all ages can join in the fun this time

By Morayo Ogunbayo
35 minutes ago

For the 40th anniversary of its Book It reading initiative, Pizza Hut is giving away 1 million personal pan pizzas to its customers, celebrating readers of all ages the program has encouraged.

The Book It initiative, which was launched by the restaurant chain in 1984, has worked to ignite a passion for reading among children from pre-K to sixth grade. In the years since it began, Pizza Hut says it has given out more than 1.5 billion pies to young readers.

ExplorePizza Hut closing about 500 dine-in locations

Now, for the first time, the program will reward readers of all ages.

“The program’s core mission has always been to cultivate a deep, personal connection with reading,” Pizza Hut said in a news release.

In 2019, the Book It initiative was expanded to partner with nonprofit First Book, an organization that provides books at a discount or for free to educators working at Title 1 schools across the United States. According to a new release, the expanded program affected more than 31,000 children in just five years.

The promotion will run throughout the month of October, which also corresponds with National Book Month.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Book It! program has achieved over the past four decades,” Pizza Hut’s U.S. president Carl Loredo said in a statement. “It’s inspired more than 70 million children to discover the magic of books, helping to build a lifelong love of reading.”

How to get your free pizza from Pizza Hut

Kids, family members and friends can get their free personal pan pizza by using the code “BOOKIT40″ at checkout online or in person using the Pizza Hut app, with any $8 minimum purchase. The code is valid Oct. 1-Oct. 30, or whenever 1 million pies have been given away.

ExploreGuide to Pizza in Atlanta

Pizza Hut is also offering the Book It bundle online, which includes two large pizzas and an order of breadsticks, giving a portion of the proceeds from each bundle to the Book It program to inspire more future readers.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Digital Content Producer for the AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArrrtAddict

Art in the Park’s first immersive installation opens tonight in Woodruff Park1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Chemical cloud from BioLab unlikely to put a damper on weekend events2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP

Kylie Minogue performing in Atlanta in 2025 for first big tour since 2011
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Shannel J. Resto Photography

Choreographer honors ancestors in tribute to indigenous, Latino communities
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArrrtAddict

Art in the Park’s first immersive installation opens tonight in Woodruff Park1h ago
Chemical cloud from BioLab unlikely to put a damper on weekend events2h ago
Kylie Minogue performing in Atlanta in 2025 for first big tour since 2011
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship