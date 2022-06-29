Parades, fireworks and more: 4th of July celebrations around Atlanta

Celebrating the 4th of July in Atlanta usually means fireworks. And while there are certainly plenty of fireworks planned to mark Independence Day, but you’ll also find parades, music, kids-friendly activities and more to enjoy.
Here are just a few of the activities happening around the metro over the long weekend.
Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration, Cruise-In and Fireworks
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free admission. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs and downtown Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.
The annual Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration includes food, fireworks, two live bands, a fun-filled kids’ area and patriotic vendors. New this year is a cruise-in car show where you can show off your vehicle — or just ooh and ahh over other cars.
The event starts at 6 p.m., but some vendors and entertainment will be available starting at 5 p.m., so organizers recommend coming early to put down blankets and chairs to get a good viewing spot for the bands and fireworks.
Salute to America
Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov
Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov
Kids’ Parade at noon, entertainment 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ext. 3028.
Kennesaw’s Salute to America, which has a history of more than 50 years, continues in 2022 with music on two stages, vendors and pay-to-play inflatables. The Kennesaw Parks & Rec’ Kids’ Parade starts at noon at Commemorative Park, and will travel down Main Street before finishing at City Hall.
Be sure to stay around for the fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or low-backed chair if you’d like to be more comfortable. You can also reserve a table for six in front of the Depot Stage for $75.
Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration
10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (fireworks will start as soon as it’s dark) Monday, July 4. Free admission. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.
You’ll find plenty of fun ways to spend the day at Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration, which kicks off with a Let Freedom Ring parade at 10 a.m. The all-day festival — which includes arts and crafts, a kids’ zone, carnival games and festival food — starts at the same time and wraps up at 9 p.m. The evening concludes with an 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. concert with Departure: The Journey Tribute Band and fireworks at dark.
Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals
7:20 p.m., fireworks after the game. Monday, July 4. $20 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100.
The Atlanta Braves start a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 4th. A special 4th of July fireworks show will be presented after the game.
Star Spangled Snellville
4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free admission, wristbands $10. Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Road SW, Snellville. 770-310-0429.
Snellville’s Independence Day celebration features festival foods, a large playground of inflatables, the KAHUNA water slide, train rides, nine-hole mini golf and more. To ride and play as often as you’d like throughout the event, buy a wristband for $10. The ticket booth will close at 8 p.m., and all rides will close at 9 p.m.
Fantastic Fourth Celebration
Credit: From stonemountainpark.com
Credit: From stonemountainpark.com
Friday, July 1-Tuesday, July 5. Attractions pass $34.95 and up. $10 Lasershow ticket, $25 Lasershow Snack Terrace reserved seat with one Coca-Cola beverage and unlimited popcorn. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.
Stone Mountain Park celebrates Independence Dat with a popular Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. Reservations are required.
Dunwoody 4th of July Parade
9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Free. Dunwoody Village, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-354-7653.
Dunwoody’s 4th of July Parade features festive floats, marching bands, vintage cars, clowns and animals. This year’s theme is Parade of Stars. The event is so popular it’s grown to include more than 2,500 participants and over 32,000 spectators.
If you’d like to watch the parade, set up a chair along Mt. Vernon and circle around the Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village. Viewing will start on the west side of Jett Ferry on Mt. Vernon.
Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks
6 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. concert, 9 p.m. (approximately) fireworks. Monday, July 4. Free. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
Join in Decatur’s Pied Piper Parade by walking, biking or skating along the route, or help a neighborhood or organization create a float. The parade is followed by the Concert on the Square featuring the Callanwolde Concert Band. The night wraps up with a fireworks show.
July 4th Fireworks in Alpharetta
Dusk. Monday, July 4. Free admission. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6382.
Bring a picnic if you’d like and watch a fireworks display at dusk in Alpharetta. Charcoal grills are prohibited, but small propane grills are allowed with a permit that will be granted to the first 50 applicants. Email hlew@alpharetta.ga.us to apply for a grill permit.
Red, White & Boom
Credit: From norcrossga.net
Credit: From norcrossga.net
5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free admission. Downtown Norcross. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St., Norcross.
Norcross is throwing a pre-Fourth of July block party with bounce houses (for a nominal fee), face painting, kids’ zone, a DJ performance, food vendors and fireworks. A shuttle will run continuously from Norcross First United and One Heart churches to help transport attendees.
Prelude to the Fourth
5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 1. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.
Bring a lawn chair and blanket and settle in for an evening of pre-Fourth of July fun for the whole family. Food vendors will be onsite, and the fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.
Six Flags Over Georgia Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4. Included with park admission or VIP Hurricane Harbor Experience. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell.
Enjoy a day of rides and fun and then watch fireworks in front of SUPERMAN: Ultimate Fight and JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis. You can also buy a Hurricane Harbor VIP Experience with exclusive access to the Harbor from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
The experience includes live entertainment, premium fireworks viewing in front of Calypso Bay Wave Pool and an all-you-can eat buffet.
