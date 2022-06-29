Parades, fireworks and more: 4th of July celebrations around Atlanta

Combined Shape Caption Kennesaw’s Salute to America celebration takes place on Sunday, July 3 with a kids’ parade, fireworks and more. Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov Combined Shape Caption Kennesaw’s Salute to America celebration takes place on Sunday, July 3 with a kids’ parade, fireworks and more. Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov Credit: From kennesaw-ga.gov

Kids’ Parade at noon, entertainment 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ext. 3028.

Kennesaw’s Salute to America, which has a history of more than 50 years, continues in 2022 with music on two stages, vendors and pay-to-play inflatables. The Kennesaw Parks & Rec’ Kids’ Parade starts at noon at Commemorative Park, and will travel down Main Street before finishing at City Hall.

Be sure to stay around for the fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or low-backed chair if you’d like to be more comfortable. You can also reserve a table for six in front of the Depot Stage for $75.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (fireworks will start as soon as it’s dark) Monday, July 4. Free admission. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

You’ll find plenty of fun ways to spend the day at Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration, which kicks off with a Let Freedom Ring parade at 10 a.m. The all-day festival — which includes arts and crafts, a kids’ zone, carnival games and festival food — starts at the same time and wraps up at 9 p.m. The evening concludes with an 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. concert with Departure: The Journey Tribute Band and fireworks at dark.

7:20 p.m., fireworks after the game. Monday, July 4. $20 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-9100.

The Atlanta Braves start a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 4th. A special 4th of July fireworks show will be presented after the game.

4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Free admission, wristbands $10. Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Road SW, Snellville. 770-310-0429.

Snellville’s Independence Day celebration features festival foods, a large playground of inflatables, the KAHUNA water slide, train rides, nine-hole mini golf and more. To ride and play as often as you’d like throughout the event, buy a wristband for $10. The ticket booth will close at 8 p.m., and all rides will close at 9 p.m.

Combined Shape Caption Watch a Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale from Friday, July 1-Tuesday, July 5 at Stone Mountain Park. Credit: From stonemountainpark.com Credit: From stonemountainpark.com Combined Shape Caption Watch a Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale from Friday, July 1-Tuesday, July 5 at Stone Mountain Park. Credit: From stonemountainpark.com Credit: From stonemountainpark.com

Friday, July 1-Tuesday, July 5. Attractions pass $34.95 and up. $10 Lasershow ticket, $25 Lasershow Snack Terrace reserved seat with one Coca-Cola beverage and unlimited popcorn. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Stone Mountain Park celebrates Independence Dat with a popular Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. Reservations are required.

9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Free. Dunwoody Village, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-354-7653.

Dunwoody’s 4th of July Parade features festive floats, marching bands, vintage cars, clowns and animals. This year’s theme is Parade of Stars. The event is so popular it’s grown to include more than 2,500 participants and over 32,000 spectators.

If you’d like to watch the parade, set up a chair along Mt. Vernon and circle around the Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village. Viewing will start on the west side of Jett Ferry on Mt. Vernon.

6 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. concert, 9 p.m. (approximately) fireworks. Monday, July 4. Free. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Join in Decatur’s Pied Piper Parade by walking, biking or skating along the route, or help a neighborhood or organization create a float. The parade is followed by the Concert on the Square featuring the Callanwolde Concert Band. The night wraps up with a fireworks show.

Dusk. Monday, July 4. Free admission. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6382.

Bring a picnic if you’d like and watch a fireworks display at dusk in Alpharetta. Charcoal grills are prohibited, but small propane grills are allowed with a permit that will be granted to the first 50 applicants. Email hlew@alpharetta.ga.us to apply for a grill permit.

Combined Shape Caption Norcross is hosting a Red, White & Boom block party on July 3. Credit: From norcrossga.net Credit: From norcrossga.net Combined Shape Caption Norcross is hosting a Red, White & Boom block party on July 3. Credit: From norcrossga.net Credit: From norcrossga.net

5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free admission. Downtown Norcross. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St., Norcross.

Norcross is throwing a pre-Fourth of July block party with bounce houses (for a nominal fee), face painting, kids’ zone, a DJ performance, food vendors and fireworks. A shuttle will run continuously from Norcross First United and One Heart churches to help transport attendees.

5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 1. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.

Bring a lawn chair and blanket and settle in for an evening of pre-Fourth of July fun for the whole family. Food vendors will be onsite, and the fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2-Monday, July 4. Included with park admission or VIP Hurricane Harbor Experience. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell.

Enjoy a day of rides and fun and then watch fireworks in front of SUPERMAN: Ultimate Fight and JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis. You can also buy a Hurricane Harbor VIP Experience with exclusive access to the Harbor from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

The experience includes live entertainment, premium fireworks viewing in front of Calypso Bay Wave Pool and an all-you-can eat buffet.