Couples’ cooking, Shakespeare and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Dude Perfect: “That’s Happy” Tour

7 p.m. Saturday, July 2. $29 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Dude Perfect, a sports and comedy group that’s also a YouTube sensation, brings their tour to State Farm Arena.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Combined Shape Caption Watch a performance of Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Credit: From The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s Facebook page Credit: From The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Watch a performance of Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Credit: From The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s Facebook page Credit: From The Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s Facebook page

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, $20. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299.

Watch a performance of Shakespeare’s comedic tale of four runaway lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies.

Cobb

The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market

Combined Shape Caption Shop for prepared foods, flowers, artisan bread and more at The Battery Atlanta’s Farmers Market. Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Shop for prepared foods, flowers, artisan bread and more at The Battery Atlanta’s Farmers Market. Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1179.

Shop for goodies from local vendors who are selling prepared foods, artisan bread, wellness products and more.

You can park for free for three hours in the purple, green, yellow or red decks.

Strand Ole Opry: Red, White and Dolly

8 p.m. Saturday, July 2. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Join Strand Ole Opry for a Dolly Parton-themed, old-time back porch singalong with a live band, singers and storytelling.

Southern Spirits

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Museum members $20, non-members $25. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

If you’re 21 or older, explore the Southern Museum while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages and non-alcoholic drinks. Then head outside to the front lawn for more beverages and snacks and to watch Kennesaw’s fireworks display.

DeKalb

DIY Terrarium Building

4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. $30 and up. PlantHouse, 112 West Trinity Place, Decatur. 470-557-9527.

Make a unique terrarium by choosing your vessel and adding cacti, succulents or air plants, as well as unique decorations. A PlantHouse employee will be there to help every step of the way.

Jobe Fortner

7 p.m. Saturday, July 2. $16. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Suite B, Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Listen to music from singer/songwriter Jobe Fortner, who has opened for artists including Luke Combs and Toby Keith. His latest project is “Rona Mixtape,” with songs about chasing your dreams in Nashville and dealing with things you can’t control.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Friday, July 1-Tuesday, July 5. Attractions pass $34.95 and up. $10 Lasershow ticket, $25 Lasershow Snack Terrace reserved seat with one Coca-Cola beverage and unlimited popcorn. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Stone Mountain Park’s popular Fourth of July celebration continues this year with a popular Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. Reservations are required.

North Fulton

Twilight at Barrington Hall

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, July 3. $10-$25. Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. 770-640-3855.

Visit Barrington Hall for a family-friendly Fourth of July event that includes a live concert, food trucks, specialty drinks, yard games and the classic Jimmy Stewart film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Couples Cooking: Mexican-Style Comfort Food

Combined Shape Caption Learn how to make comforting Mexican dishes at a hands-on Publix Aprons Cooking School class in Alpharetta. Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com Combined Shape Caption Learn how to make comforting Mexican dishes at a hands-on Publix Aprons Cooking School class in Alpharetta. Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. $110 per couple. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Work side-by-side with chefs to make homestyle Mexican favorites like chilaquiles (salsa-braised crispy tortillas with eggs) and tortas de carnitas (a Mexican-style sandwich).

Reels and Wheels

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 1. Free admission. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Drive, Roswell.

Spread out on Riverside Park’s grassy knoll to visit food trucks and watch “Sing 2″ on a giant LED screen.

Gwinnett

Peachtree Corners Festival

Combined Shape Caption You’ll find plenty of kids’ activities, live music, arts and crafts vendors and more at Friday’s Peachtree Corners Festival. Credit: From peachtreecornersfestival.com Credit: From peachtreecornersfestival.com Combined Shape Caption You’ll find plenty of kids’ activities, live music, arts and crafts vendors and more at Friday’s Peachtree Corners Festival. Credit: From peachtreecornersfestival.com Credit: From peachtreecornersfestival.com

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 2 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free admission. Peachtree Corners Town Center, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Celebrate Independence Day weekend — and the city of Peachtree Corners’ 10th anniversary — with live music, arts and crafts vendors, two classic car shows and kids’ activities like bubble fun and sand art.

Fridays-N-Duluth

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 1. Free admission. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Kick off the 4th of July weekend with food trucks, inflatables and live entertainment on the Festival Center Stage and Parsons Alley.

2nd of July

6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Free, with free food and drink to the first 200 people. The Enzo at Ariston, 3025 Woodward Crossing Blvd., Buford (behind Mall of Georgia).

Get a head start on festivities for the 4th with food and drinks sponsored by Tequila Mama and Local Tap, games, live music and fireworks.