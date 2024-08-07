Outside or indoors, lawn games make it easy to just hang

“Games are an integral part of our methodology and ethos,” Amick said. “They build camaraderie, competition, socialization and provide fun activities to keep people engaged.”

Amanda Murray, vice president of strategic branding at Your 3rd Spot, a Westside attraction that combines small-plate dining, craft beverages and more than 80 games, said, “I’ve seen strangers meet and connect over games. [We created] a new membership program for locals who live and work within five miles of our venue. It is a great way to bring people together through friendly competition.”

Let the games begin, whether they are playdates, neighborly meetups, Friday night game night or other types of competitive gatherings. Here are some options:

Atlanta venue. Your 3rd Spot, the Westside gaming center and restaurant, has expansive indoor and outdoor lawn areas with giant-sized games such as Yard Pong, Connect 4 and Battleship. Giant Jenga fans can participate in a tournament, held regularly on Monday nights. Additionally, the venue’s 80 games include board, pinball and tabletop (like air hockey and shuffleboard) as well as an arcade with more than three dozen gaming options. Prices vary. Complimentary admission for children under 3 year and guests 70 and older. Families welcomed before 5 p.m. weekdays and before 6 p.m. weekends; all other times are 21 and over only. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Slip and slide. In Twister Splash by WowWee, a water-based version of classic Twister, players start the game by adding water via a hose. When its time to play, spin the waterproof spinner, use an arm or leg then contort your body to land on a colorful circle and get splashed by water. Consider this a fun way to cool off during hot, humid metro Atlanta dog days. $19.99 target.com

A bright spot. The outdoor LED-Illuminated Ring Toss Game by YardCandy works especially well for nighttime play. The easy-to-assemble set is made from flexible clear vibrant silicone and features four glowing rings — two blue and two red so competitors can play in teams. Rings can also be set to blinking, like decorative lights. Even the stake is LED-illuminated. $39.99. poolcandy.net

A wide net. Take the game of Tic Tac Toe but supersized it and, rather than writing Xs and Os on scraps of paper, toss the black and white beanbag letters inside squares on the 3-foot-square net. Make this SWOCC Games version more challenging by scoring points only when the beanbag lands solidly in a square, completely net-free. $39.99. swoocgames.com

Giant Tumbling Tower. Literally host a block party with colossal pinewood blocks which can be stacked over five feet tall when strategically and patiently placed. Inspired by tabletop versions, the Monoprice 56-piece set can be played in a backyard, on a patio, deck or indoors on rainy days. A sturdy carrying case is included. $64.99. monoprice.com

Roll the dice. Yardzee by Yard Games, a large wooden dice game akin to the board game Yahtzee, features six 3.5-inch pinewood dice, two laminated score sheets (one Yahtzee, one Yard Farkle) and a carrying case. Up to four people can play Yardzee or use the set for another favorite dice game. $19.99-$34.99. amazon.com

Gaming taken easy. Playing while sitting down is an integral part of LazySaxs, a standing base plate game in which seated participants toss sacks in the hole. It’s like a portable version of cornhole, accompanied by point rules should players choose to follow them. Making up your own rules is also acceptable during friendly backyard, picnic, park or tailgating competitions. $44.99-$49.99. amazon.com

Take it personal. Customize a four-foot high, handcrafted Personalized Four-Across Lawn Game (think: Connect 4), made by Uncommon Goods, with names, messages, anniversary dates and more. Letters, numbers and symbols are personalized up to four lines, and each line can accommodate up to seven characters. Want a sentimental message? Go with “Marry Me” or “I Love U.” Of course, there are choice phases for lighthearted competitions. $250. uncommongoods.com.