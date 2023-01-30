Outfit, Garage co-produce a whimsical ‘White Chip’

His inevitable downward spiral, which he refers to as the “country-music portion” of his life, includes a few visits to recovery centers and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where he’s awarded a number of white chips as tokens for merely expressing a fleeting interest in trying to go 24 hours without a drink.

Staged at Dad’s Garage, since Theatrical Outfit’s own space is under renovation, “The White Chip” is co-directed by Outfit artistic director Matt Torney and Dad’s artistic director Tim Stoltenberg. Playing the many peripheral characters in the story — as various friends, family members, co-workers, fellow addicts and accommodating airport bartenders — are familiar Atlanta performers Tom Key and Gina Rickicki, both of whom follow Benator’s lead by testing themselves in rather refreshing new ways.

Credit: Casey G. Ford Photography Credit: Casey G. Ford Photography

Rickicki, primarily known for her broad comedic roles, gets to capitalize on several of those here, too; but she also proves unexpectedly adept in a couple of more serious turns, as Steven’s increasingly exasperated first wife, or as his initially crude yet ultimately sympathetic mother. And if you’ve ever wanted to see Key as an oblivious young stoner prone to calling people “dude,” look no further; but savor, as well, his portrayals of a blustery military vet or as Steven’s mild-mannered father.

In large part, Daniels’ script takes a surprisingly whimsical (and somewhat welcome) approach to the potentially sobering subject matter of alcoholism, and the theater-related context of his story allows for a lot of in-jokes that will be particularly appealing to Atlantans, given his local connections.

The show loses considerable momentum, however, as it gradually becomes more conventionally wistful, with Steven confronting issues of a spiritual or medical nature, and guilt about sacrificing relationships with his closest acquaintances, business associates and family members. When his father is finally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, sure, it’s sad. But because all of the ancillary characters are basically presented only in snippets of interactions here and there, the deeper emotional bonds any of them share with Steven aren’t thoroughly substantiated in the play.

Regrettably, as a result, “The White Chip” ends up feeling like a greater therapeutic endeavor for Daniels than it necessarily does an entirely satisfactory experience for his audience.

THEATER REVIEW

“The White Chip”

Bottom line: Much more effective as uncommonly lighter entertainment than typically sobering analysis.