Outdoor movies, Porchfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Get inspired with a self-guided tour of some of Midtown’s most impressive private gardens. A market (located on Penn Avenue between 6th and 7th streets) will feature music, live painting demonstrations, local vendors, and food and drink.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta.

Support some of the 185 local, regional and national artists displaying their wares for sale in this two-day festival. You’ll be able to view artist demonstrations, see live entertainment, participate in hands-on arts activities and sample festival food and beverages. The festival benefits a scholarship fund for local artists.

Virginia Highland Porchfest

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Free to attend. VIP $100 for adults, $30 for kids under 12 (includes a catered lunch, cash bar, access to kids corner activities and more). Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Explore the Virginia-Highland neighborhood with live music from 70 bands on 55 porches. Vendors and artists selling small, fun items will also be onsite.

Cobb

Bringing the Sea to Powder Springs

Try seafood dishes and listen to live music at Bringing the Sea to Powder Springs. Credit: From City of Powder Springs' Facebook page

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission and parking. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 706-897-6179.

Buy food from a wide variety of seafood vendors, or try some offerings for “landlubbers.” The Gold Standard Band, the Georgia Blues Brothers and Chimere Scott (Timeless Tina Tribute) will perform.

Outdoor Movie Series

6 p.m. (movie starts after sundown) Saturday, May 14. Free. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy, Kennesaw.

Watch Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto” on a giant inflatable screen. Bring blankets or low-backed chairs. Before the movie, activities include games in front of the screen and inflatables. Food vendors and other activities are also available.

Spring Family Fun Day

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission, register online. Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta.

Bring the kids along to learn about bees from an expert beekeeper, tour the pollinator garden and enjoy crafts, activities, games, face painting and family photo ops in the garden.

DeKalb

Decatur Active Living Adult Field Day

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. $25 general registration includes one drink ticket, T-shirt and all games. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Field day fun shouldn’t be only for kids, so head out to Adult Field Day for food, drinks, horseshoes, Giant Jenga, Connect Four, cornhole, a zumba dance party and a kickball tournament.

Tunes by the Tracks

Listen to music from Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den in Stone Mountain Village's Tunes by the Tracks series. Credit: From Tunes by the Tracks' Facebook page

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13. Free. Municipal Parking Lot, Main Street, Stone Mountain Village.

Bring a lawn chair and listen to music from Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den, who play blues, Americana and folk music. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Dunwoody Sunday Cycle

3:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free. Village Burger, Dunwoody Village, 1426 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.

Join a 4.5-mile bike ride and stay afterward to socialize. Helmets are required.

North Fulton

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Special showings of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" bring the silliness to Roswell. Credit: From Aurora Cineplex's Facebook page

7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. $7.50-$10. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-618-0977.

Relive the silliness of the classic comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” If you’d like even more fun, come early and wear a costume, clank coconuts and ride invisible horses.

Tim McGraw

7 p.m. Friday, May 13. $39.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Catch country superstar Tim McGraw’s 2022 tour as he welcomes guests Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.

AlphaYouthSO Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo

3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. (instrument petting zoo), 5 p.m. (concert). Sunday, May 15. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-740-3554.

Listen to the music of the Alpharetta Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their last concert of their season. Bring the kids early for an instrument petting zoo where they can touch and learn about the different types of instruments.

Gwinnett

Loganville Carnival

Enjoy rides and fried foods at the Loganville carnival. Credit: From loganville-ga.gov

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission, tickets needed for rides. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville.

Enjoy all the dizzying rides and fried foods that help make carnivals special.

Gwinnett Multicultural Festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-513-5119.

Celebrate Gwinnett’s vibrant cultures and customs with diverse performances, dances, face paintings, obstacle courses, bounce houses and more. Car seat checks will also be available, and you’ll get to meet county employees and learn about Gwinnett’s services.

Feature Friday: “Freaky Friday”

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6663.

Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to watch “Freaky Friday.” Food trucks selling treats will be onsite.