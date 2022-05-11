Outdoor movies, Porchfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Chow down on some seafood in Powder Springs, enjoy all the thrills of a carnical in Loganville or listen to musicians play on porches throughout the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Credit: From midtownatlanta.org
Credit: From midtownatlanta.org
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free. Gardens throughout the Historic Midtown Garden District.
Get inspired with a self-guided tour of some of Midtown’s most impressive private gardens. A market (located on Penn Avenue between 6th and 7th streets) will feature music, live painting demonstrations, local vendors, and food and drink.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta.
Support some of the 185 local, regional and national artists displaying their wares for sale in this two-day festival. You’ll be able to view artist demonstrations, see live entertainment, participate in hands-on arts activities and sample festival food and beverages. The festival benefits a scholarship fund for local artists.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Free to attend. VIP $100 for adults, $30 for kids under 12 (includes a catered lunch, cash bar, access to kids corner activities and more). Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
Explore the Virginia-Highland neighborhood with live music from 70 bands on 55 porches. Vendors and artists selling small, fun items will also be onsite.
Cobb
Bringing the Sea to Powder Springs
Credit: From City of Powder Springs’ Facebook page
Credit: From City of Powder Springs’ Facebook page
3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission and parking. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 706-897-6179.
Buy food from a wide variety of seafood vendors, or try some offerings for “landlubbers.” The Gold Standard Band, the Georgia Blues Brothers and Chimere Scott (Timeless Tina Tribute) will perform.
6 p.m. (movie starts after sundown) Saturday, May 14. Free. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy, Kennesaw.
Watch Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto” on a giant inflatable screen. Bring blankets or low-backed chairs. Before the movie, activities include games in front of the screen and inflatables. Food vendors and other activities are also available.
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission, register online. Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta.
Bring the kids along to learn about bees from an expert beekeeper, tour the pollinator garden and enjoy crafts, activities, games, face painting and family photo ops in the garden.
DeKalb
Decatur Active Living Adult Field Day
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. $25 general registration includes one drink ticket, T-shirt and all games. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Field day fun shouldn’t be only for kids, so head out to Adult Field Day for food, drinks, horseshoes, Giant Jenga, Connect Four, cornhole, a zumba dance party and a kickball tournament.
Credit: From Tunes by the Tracks’ Facebook page
Credit: From Tunes by the Tracks’ Facebook page
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13. Free. Municipal Parking Lot, Main Street, Stone Mountain Village.
Bring a lawn chair and listen to music from Heather Luttrell & the Possum Den, who play blues, Americana and folk music. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
3:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free. Village Burger, Dunwoody Village, 1426 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.
Join a 4.5-mile bike ride and stay afterward to socialize. Helmets are required.
North Fulton
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Credit: From Aurora Cineplex’s Facebook page
Credit: From Aurora Cineplex’s Facebook page
7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15. $7.50-$10. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-618-0977.
Relive the silliness of the classic comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” If you’d like even more fun, come early and wear a costume, clank coconuts and ride invisible horses.
7 p.m. Friday, May 13. $39.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.
Catch country superstar Tim McGraw’s 2022 tour as he welcomes guests Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.
AlphaYouthSO Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo
3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. (instrument petting zoo), 5 p.m. (concert). Sunday, May 15. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-740-3554.
Listen to the music of the Alpharetta Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their last concert of their season. Bring the kids early for an instrument petting zoo where they can touch and learn about the different types of instruments.
Gwinnett
Credit: From loganville-ga.gov
Credit: From loganville-ga.gov
5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Free admission, tickets needed for rides. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville.
Enjoy all the dizzying rides and fried foods that help make carnivals special.
Gwinnett Multicultural Festival
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-513-5119.
Celebrate Gwinnett’s vibrant cultures and customs with diverse performances, dances, face paintings, obstacle courses, bounce houses and more. Car seat checks will also be available, and you’ll get to meet county employees and learn about Gwinnett’s services.
Feature Friday: “Freaky Friday”
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6663.
Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to watch “Freaky Friday.” Food trucks selling treats will be onsite.
About the Author