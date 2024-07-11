Out Front’s ninth season bringing a world premiere, two regional premieres

As in previous years, the theater’s opening musical will be followed by a raucous, irreverent and bawdy holiday show, “Murder on the Polar Express,” a regional premiere. Running from December 12 to December 22, the lively farce follows Shirley Holmes, “the World’s Foremost Drag Detective,” and her associate, Dr. Jody Watley, as they investigate a murder aboard a train bound for the North Pole.

Credit: Courtesy of Out Front Theatre Company Credit: Courtesy of Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front will commence the 2025 segment of the season with another regional premiere: “At the Wedding,” by Bryna Turner. The bittersweet comedy follows Carlo’s struggle to make it through her ex-girlfriend’s wedding without causing a scene or trying to rekindle their relationship. Out Front previously produced Turner’s play “Bull in a China Shop” in January 2020. “At the Wedding” will run from January 30 to February 15.

The penultimate event of the season, “Immediate Family,” by Paul Oakley Stovall, is a more intimate piece about the intricacies of family dynamics. Described as “Modern Family” meets “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” the play showcases the drama that arises when Jesse Bryant returns to his family home for a wedding with his new boyfriend in tow. This production runs March 13 through March 29.

Finally, the season will close with the world premiere of “Trick! The Musical,” opening May 1 through May 17. An adaptation of the 1999 cult film, the musical depicts Gabriel, an office temp and aspiring Broadway composer, who meets Mark, a dancer at a Manhattan gay bar, and attempts to take him home for some casual sex. High jinks ensue as the two try to find a place to do the deed and begin to form a genuine connection. Screenwriter Jason Schafer provides the book and lyrics for the musical, while the music is written by David Gursky.

“Trick! The Musical” was a commission by Artistic Director Paul Conroy, who reached out to Schafer about three years ago to inquire about adapting his film for stage. “The idea of adapting ‘Trick’ had been brought up to him before,” Conroy says. “But after we talked a couple of times, and he learned about our mission, he decided that this was the path he wanted to take — to work with a regional theater that focuses on queer stories to bring his story to life.”

Conroy also will direct the production.

“It’s truly an honor that we get to present this before anyone else and that our audiences can experience the sweet love story that impacted me as a young queer person,” he adds.

::

Luke Evans is an Atlanta-based writer, critic and dramaturge. He covers theater for ArtsATL and Broadway World Atlanta and has worked with theaters such as the Alliance, Actor’s Express, Out Front Theatre and Woodstock Arts. He’s a graduate of Oglethorpe University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Houston, where he earned his master’s.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER