Original co-star helms ‘Chorus Line’ at City Springs

Director/choreographer Baayork Lee (far right) rehearses City Springs Theatre's "A Chorus Line" with cast members Billy Harrigan Tighe and Emma X. O'Laughlin.

“I’ve felt so blessed that Michael passed me this torch, and I’ve made it my mission to carry on his legacy and the legacy of this show,” Lee acknowledges during a recent interview.

Q: It’s easy to see why “A Chorus Line” would remain so popular with theater performers — after all, it’s a show about them — but why do you think it continues to endure and resonate with broader, more general theater audiences?

A: It’s a show that isn’t only about singing and dancing in a chorus line, even though that’s how it’s often promoted. I just came back from directing a production of it in Spain, and I’ve also worked on other versions of it in Sweden, Japan, you name it, and there’s a universal appeal about “A Chorus Line,” no matter where I’ve done it. It tells human stories about relationships, friendships and romances, parents and children, bullying, all sort of issues that are relevant, even now. People can still identify with the characters and their stories in the show.

Q: You’ve had a long personal connection to this show from its very inception back in the early 1970s. When you’re directing and choreographing other productions of “A Chorus Line,” is it your objective to add something new or different each time, or to mainly recreate what you’ve already fine-tuned and perfected over the years?

A: Probably all of the above, I guess. The show requires the same costumes and lighting and choreography. All of those elements are pretty much set, but every time we open the show with another cast of actors, they’re bringing parts of themselves to these roles. That’s what continues to be so exciting to me after all this time, and to audiences who keep coming back to see it again and again. The actors invest some their own experiences to these characters, how they feel about things, and that adds something fresh to the mix every time.

Baayork Lee accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Tony award at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

Q: You previously directed a rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” for City Springs back in 2014. How did your association with the company first come about?

A: Brandt (co-founding former artistic director Brandt Blocker) and Natalie (ongoing executive director Natalie DeLancey) came to interview me in New York, and I was just delighted at the prospect of being the first Asian woman to direct “South Pacific,” a musical with Asian performers in it. I didn’t know what to expect, exactly, but once I got here, I had everything I needed to put on the best show I possibly could. It’s been an absolute pleasure working here again on “A Chorus Line,” with such a smart cast.

Q: In between, weren’t there plans for you to come back and direct a version of “The King and I” for City Springs?

A: That was a few years ago, when the Black Lives Matter movement had really started heating up. It just wasn’t the right time to do that show. With shows like “The King and I,” “Miss Saigon,” and many others, people have started reexamining and questioning some of the racial aspects to those scripts, and I think that’s a perfectly valid conversation to be having now.

THEATER PREVIEW

“A Chorus Line”

March 11-27. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays (no matinee on March 26); 2 p.m. Sundays. $48-$108. Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, www.cityspringstheatre.com.