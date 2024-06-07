Things to Do

One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs

The final show with Sajak at the helm airs Friday, June 7.
By
38 minutes ago

He’s been presiding over the wheel for more than four decades, but tonight, Pat Sajak’s final show as the “Wheel of Fortune” will air. Here’s what to know about his time on the show, where to watch and what the future holds for the beloved game show.

When Sajak started: 1981, taking over from former host Chuck Woolery, who left amid a contract dispute.

Vanna White remains: The beloved letter-turner, who joined the show in 1982, is not leaving, at least not yet. Her contract runs through the 2025-26 season.

FILE - Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

How many seasons? The show began in 1975 as a network daytime show on NBC. For a time, both the daytime and nighttime version of the show ran concurrently. The current syndicated version of the show launched in 1983, and season 41 concludes Friday, June 7, 2024.

How many shows? Someone has probably counted them, but let’s just say there are well over 7000.

How old is Pat Sajak? Sajak was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Chicago. He’s 77.

How old is Vanna White? White was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Conway, South Carolina. She’s 67. She was also once an Atlanta resident and competed in the 1978 Miss Georgia pageant.

Who will replace Pat Sajak? Atlanta native and radio and talk show host Ryan Seacrest will be the next host.

When does “Wheel of Fortune” return? The next season of “Wheel of Fortune” begins in September, with Ryan Seacrest assuming hosting duties.

Where to watch Friday’s season finale: Locally, ”Wheel of Fortune” airs on 11Alive (WXIA-TV) at 7:30 p.m.

