One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

How many seasons? The show began in 1975 as a network daytime show on NBC. For a time, both the daytime and nighttime version of the show ran concurrently. The current syndicated version of the show launched in 1983, and season 41 concludes Friday, June 7, 2024.

How many shows? Someone has probably counted them, but let’s just say there are well over 7000.

How old is Pat Sajak? Sajak was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Chicago. He’s 77.

How old is Vanna White? White was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Conway, South Carolina. She’s 67. She was also once an Atlanta resident and competed in the 1978 Miss Georgia pageant.

Who will replace Pat Sajak? Atlanta native and radio and talk show host Ryan Seacrest will be the next host.

Explore Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak

When does “Wheel of Fortune” return? The next season of “Wheel of Fortune” begins in September, with Ryan Seacrest assuming hosting duties.

Where to watch Friday’s season finale: Locally, ”Wheel of Fortune” airs on 11Alive (WXIA-TV) at 7:30 p.m.