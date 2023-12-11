Nicki Minaj to bring ‘Pink Friday 2′ tour to Atlanta

The hip-hop superstar will perform at State Farm Arena in March
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Things to Do
By
48 minutes ago

Attention all Atlanta barbz: the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is bringing Gag City to life with a world tour next year. Nicki Minaj announced on Monday that her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will include a stop at Atlanta’s State Farm arena on March 20, 2024.

Atlanta fans won’t have to wait until March to see the head-Barbie-in-charge, though — Minaj will headline Power 96.1′s annual Jingle Ball, which is set for State Farm Arena this Thursday.

Minaj’s headlining tour starts on March 1 in Oakland, California, and includes stops at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. Last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper released the highly-anticipated “Pink Friday 2,” her first LP in five years. The 22-track album boasts features from Drake, J. Cole and Future.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 via ticketmaster.com. Citibank cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. Additional presales will be available throughout the week. The tour will also feature a variety of VIP packages that will include a lounge, pop-up activations and exclusive merchandise. Pricing information hasn’t been released.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

March 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival

April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 28 – London, UK – The O2

June 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

Related
Nicki Minaj headlines 2023 Power 96.1 Jingle Ball

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top