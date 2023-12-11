Nicki Minaj to bring ‘Pink Friday 2′ tour to Atlanta

Attention all Atlanta barbz: the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is bringing Gag City to life with a world tour next year. Nicki Minaj announced on Monday that her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will include a stop at Atlanta’s State Farm arena on March 20, 2024.

Atlanta fans won’t have to wait until March to see the head-Barbie-in-charge, though — Minaj will headline Power 96.1′s annual Jingle Ball, which is set for State Farm Arena this Thursday.

Minaj’s headlining tour starts on March 1 in Oakland, California, and includes stops at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. Last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper released the highly-anticipated “Pink Friday 2,” her first LP in five years. The 22-track album boasts features from Drake, J. Cole and Future.