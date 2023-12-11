Nicki Minaj to bring ‘Pink Friday 2′ tour to Atlanta

Attention all Atlanta barbz: the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is bringing Gag City to life with a world tour next year. Nicki Minaj announced on Monday that her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will include a stop at Atlanta’s State Farm arena on March 20, 2024.
Atlanta fans won’t have to wait until March to see the head-Barbie-in-charge, though — Minaj will headline Power 96.1′s annual Jingle Ball, which is set for State Farm Arena this Thursday.
Minaj’s headlining tour starts on March 1 in Oakland, California, and includes stops at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival. Last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper released the highly-anticipated “Pink Friday 2,” her first LP in five years. The 22-track album boasts features from Drake, J. Cole and Future.
https://t.co/18zThiDr5a— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2023
The #GagCity Tour 🎀 pic.twitter.com/MTMLi497Ci
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 via ticketmaster.com. Citibank cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. Additional presales will be available throughout the week. The tour will also feature a variety of VIP packages that will include a lounge, pop-up activations and exclusive merchandise. Pricing information hasn’t been released.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
March 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
March 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
April 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival
April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
May 28 – London, UK – The O2
June 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
