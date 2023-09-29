Nicki Minaj headlines 2023 Power 96.1 Jingle Ball

Nicki Minaj is the big name leading this year’s 2023 Power 96.1 Jingle Ball lineup at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The “Anaconda” hip-hop star will be joined by Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Atlanta’s own Kaliii and K-pop stars NCT DREAM. Carpenter and Flo Rida have performed at Jingle Ball in the past.

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. A local VIP sale begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 with the password POWER. All other tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 6 via www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Ticket prices have not been released. A dollar from each ticket will go to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.

IHeartMedia has been holding multiple city Jingle Balls for more than a decade. The lineup shifts slightly in each city. This year, the tour is also stopping in Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

Past years have featured the likes of Justin Bieber, Fall Out Boy, T.I., Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Pitbull and the Jonas Brothers.

