New Year’s Eve Celebrations and More: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta

6 p.m. early innings, 9 p.m. late innings. Friday, Dec. 31. Free admission and free parking at many lots. The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1179.

Mark Owens emcees The Battery Atlanta’s double celebration starting with Early Innings for families or people who like to go to bed early and followed by Late Innings for all ages. Early Innings includes music from The Lucky Band and an inflatable balloon drop. Late Innings includes live music from The 12 South Band and concludes with fireworks and a confetti display.

Noon Year’s Eve

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The Avenue West Cobb, in front of Ted’s Montana Grill, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta. 678-594-6738.

Bring the kids to count down to noon on New Year’s Eve with a live DJ, photo booth, cotton candy, popcorn, sparkling cider, face painting and confetti cannons.

Charlie Wilson

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. $75 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Charlie Wilson, founder of the Gap Band who’s now a solo star, performs in his pop and hip-hop style.

DeKalb

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

9 p.m. fireworks and snow. Friday, Dec. 31. Included with membership or attraction pass for $34.95 for adults 12 and up and $29.95 for kids age 3-11, free for kids 2 and younger. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Let the kids ring in the New Year early with fireworks, a magical snowfall and early 2022 countdown.

Caffeine & Octane Car Show

8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 404-551-4453.

Ooh and aah over 2,000-plus makes and models of cars as Caffeine & Octane comes to Dunwoody the first Sunday of every month.

Arabia Mountain New Year’s Resolution Hike

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Start the new year with a ranger-led beginner-friendly hike at Arabia Mountain. A burning bowl ceremony will be held at the top of the mountain, and you’ll be offered cleansing tea at the end of the hike. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a refillable water bottle.

Paint “Freddie the Yeti” on Family Day

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. $30 per person. Painting with a Twist, 1230 Caroline St. NE #240, Atlanta.

Bring your kids age 7 and up and paint a friendly looking Freddie the Yeti on a 16″x20″ canvas. 470-575-7400.

North Fulton

“Downton Abbey”: The Exhibition

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. $42 and up. Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs, 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Atlanta. 855-750-6229.

Experience the history, the fashion and more from the beloved “Downton Abbey” show.

New Year’s Eve Meal Cooking Demonstration and Sampling

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. $65. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Watch chefs cook a menu that includes ricotta and spinach ravioli and champagne-poached pears. The class is for adults age 18 and older, and you’ll need to be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

Magnolia Express

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-910-9799.

Enjoy live Americana/roots rock music from Magnolia Express. Think of it as Jerry Garcia meets the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band!

Gwinnett

New Year’s Eve Comedy Spectacular

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. $18 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

End the year laughing with Kenneth “Big Kenney” Johnson, whose reality-based humor and storytelling have universal appeal. The show features Joel Byars and is hosted by Katie Causey.

The Sneaker Exit

1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. $20 cash at the door. Gas South District, Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Visit the ultimate sneaker trade show and conduct transactions for footwear, clothing and accessories.

11th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, plus additional dates. Free. Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002.

View vibrant artwork — including drawings, paintings, prints, photographs, sculptures and more — created by members of The Hudgens Center.

New Year’s Day Latin Night Party

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1-Sunday, Jan. 2. $15 per person in advance, $20 cash or $25 credit/debit at the door. Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 770-855-4396.

Party with music from a live 10-piece Latin band with a vocalist and take a salsa and bachata lesson. If you’d like, wear your favorite World Cup team jersey in honor of this year’s Cup.

