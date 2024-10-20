New Atlanta Opera complex is architect’s dream job

Credit: Photo courtesy of Post Loyal and Atlanta Opera Credit: Photo courtesy of Post Loyal and Atlanta Opera

The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy and the Peachtree Battle Alliance drove the community plan of creating a recital hall at the Clubhouse, naming it the Haynes Manor Recital Hall. The neighborhood was behind the idea, but as of 2023 nothing had been built.

Last year, the neighborhood’s preservation commitment converged with Atlanta Opera’s search for a new rehearsal and administrative space, having outgrown its current location, which it rents in West End. The project will transform the 17,000-square-foot clubhouse into an over 56,000-square-foot complex on land leased from the state of Georgia.

“The goal was to connect with Atlanta,” said Tomer Zvulun, Atlanta Opera’s general manager and artistic director, about choosing the old clubhouse as the Opera’s new home base. “This is going to be the first performing arts company that is directly located on the Beltline. So the connection to Atlanta is going to be obvious and terrific.”

While Atlanta Opera will still stage its main productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, it will enjoy the bonus of the 200-seat recital hall (part of Post’ original concept), plus new administrative offices, rehearsal hall, costume shop and film studio. The total site encompasses 4.7 acres of green space, the center and parking.

Michelle Winters, the Opera’s director of communications and public relations, acknowledged there is a known flood plain at the site. “We are building above the flood plain, but our proposed parking lot would have definitely been underwater (during the recent Hurricane Helene flooding),” she said. “It will likely be a no-parking zone the next time there’s a 100-year flood event predicted.”

The new recital hall will be managed by the opera company and will support performances and community engagement, including jazz concerts, recitals, cabarets, immersive chamber operas and potentially book talks and screenings. At the new location, Zvulun also hopes to incorporate some “biophilia,” programming that leans into the connection between humans and nature.

“Because it’s in a park on a creek on the Beltline, the opportunity for our artists, for our staff, for our audiences and patrons to enjoy the synergy between nature and the arts is going to be terrific,” said Zvulun. “Hundreds of thousands of people walk on the Beltline every year. Now, instead of a deteriorating, decrepit building that was beautiful 100 years ago, they will see a hub and a wonderful center for music, for education and for the arts.”

Completed in 1941, the Bobby Jones Clubhouse is a Greek revival building that quickly became a hot spot for Atlantans as well as a symbol of Atlanta as the capital of the South. The golf course also became a Civil Rights symbol when, in 1951, Alfred “Tup” Holmes, a talented Black golfer, was denied entry. He brought a suit against the city of Atlanta that went to the United States Supreme Court. The court declared all Atlanta’s public courses had to be desegregated.

Honoring that history is part of Post’s mission. The building’s classic facades and front and back will be preserved to appear as they did in their heyday. Meanwhile, a new contemporary-looking expansion to the east will house the Opera’s new headquarters, with a rehearsal space sunk and blended into the hillside below.

Once completed, it will become Buckhead’s first building dedicated solely to performing arts and civic and cultural engagement.

The design process for the complex will take about nine months. Construction is projected to start in fall 2025, with completion estimated for summer 2027. That will cap a solid decade of restoration work at Post’s old golf hangout. After this expansion, he said he’s not planning on building additionally at the facility. He feels he kept his promise to his old stomping grounds.

“Being from Atlanta, being born on Woodward Way, this project means a lot to me,” said Post. “I have a lot of memories here. (Originally) we were thinking just of a chamber hall in the historic part of the building, and it’s evolved so much from there.”

