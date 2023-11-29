Neranenah series announces 2023-24 season featuring Bill Charlap Trio

Formerly known as the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, the nonprofit rebranded several years ago as Neranenah, a Hebrew word that means “to come together and sing.”

This season’s lineup includes:

Sunday, Dec. 10 - “An Evening of Light with Cantor Gideon Zelermyer”

City Springs Studio Theatre, 7 p.m.

A family-friendly festive evening weaving together strands of pop, Broadway, classical and liturgical music, including pieces from his collaboration with the legendary Leonard Cohen. Gideon has performed with Kent Nagano and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and with Boris Brott and the Orchestre Classique de Montréal and is frequently heard singing national anthems at Centre Bell and Fenway Park. He is the featured soloist on Cohen’s Grammy Award-winning song “You Want It Darker.”

Sunday, Dec. 17 - “Musical Intersections”

National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 6 p.m.

“Musical Intersections” is an exploration of the Black/Jewish experience. Co-hosted with the Center for Civil and Human Rights, this event features Dara Starr Tucker and Joe Alterman in a program of live performances, storytelling and provocative dialogue.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - “Afro-Semitic Experience”

The Breman Museum, 7 p.m.

“The Afro-Semitic Experience” brings a poetic artistry that bridges cultural divides, promoting social justice while delivering messages of hope and joy through a fusion of Jewish and African American musical traditions.

Sunday, March 17 - “An Evening with the Bill Charlap Trio”

The season concludes with “An Evening with the Bill Charlap Trio.” Piano virtuoso and Grammy Award-winner Bill Charlap will perform.

