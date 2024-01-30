National Endowment for the Arts awards 19 grants to Georgia organizations

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
The National Endowment for the Arts has announced the first round of awards for fiscal year 2024. The state of Georgia received 19 grants totaling $450,000, and more than half of the recipients are within the Atlanta metro area. The total is $50,000 shy of last year’s $500,000.
“The NEA is pleased to announce these grants, all of which strengthen our nation’s arts sector in different ways,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson in a press release. “These grants contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities, help meet the challenges of our time and build toward a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential.”
Atlanta-area recipients include:
- The Atlanta Opera, in support of the 96-Hour Opera Project
- DanceATL Inc., in support of a dance fellowship
- Emory University, in support of a dance program for adults with Parkinson’s disease
- Hope Givers, for a TV series highlighting mental health
- The Atlanta Film Society, for the Atlanta Film Festival
- The Museum of Design Atlanta, for a mixed-media exhibit “The Hoodie”
- Theatrical Outfit Inc., to support an upcoming world premiere
- Working Title Playwrights, for Monday Night Development Workshops
- Atlanta Jewish Film Society, for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival
“With this grant, we will be able to fulfill a very special new works project that has been in development for over three years,” Theatrical Outfit Managing Director Vanya Foote told ArtsATL. “We cannot wait to share more on this soon as we continue our commitment to Atlanta storytelling and storytellers.”
Tina Lilly, executive director of Georgia Council for the Arts, said in a release, “This $450,000 in grant funding will support new arts projects, arts research and literature fellowships across the state. From creating jobs and driving tourism to fostering a strong creative workforce, Georgia’s arts sector enriches the quality of life in the state and creates the kinds of communities where people want to live and work.”
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author