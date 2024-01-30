National Endowment for the Arts awards 19 grants to Georgia organizations

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

The National Endowment for the Arts has announced the first round of awards for fiscal year 2024. The state of Georgia received 19 grants totaling $450,000, and more than half of the recipients are within the Atlanta metro area. The total is $50,000 shy of last year’s $500,000.

“The NEA is pleased to announce these grants, all of which strengthen our nation’s arts sector in different ways,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson in a press release. “These grants contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities, help meet the challenges of our time and build toward a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential.”