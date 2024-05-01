Myths about records that appear in the National Archives

Myth no. 3: One would have to travel to Washington, D.C., where the National Archives is located to find information. Remember there are 11 regional archives, each serving a number of states. The NARA-Atlanta branch in Morrow covers eight southeastern states and is much easier to reach. Each branch has tons of important records including court cases that can be critical in research.

The fourth myth is that people think they have found all available records of an ancestor, which is a huge fallacy. There is always something that you never thought of that is being digitized and made more available. So never think you have ever found everything.

No. 5 is that some people feel their ancestor was from an underrepresented group usually missed by federal records. NARA is pretty inclusive in what is there, and it may not all be a pretty picture, but they have lots of Native American information, Chinese and other immigrant groups. Try them out.

The final myth, No. 6, is “It’s complicated, so it’s not worth the effort.” Some material may be harder to locate than others, but if you are a serious researcher, you need to leave no stone unturned. There is a lot of guidance online at archives.gov and the new catalog, various pamphlets describing record groups, and more coming online yearly. So start looking.

Ancestry.com, index to stories and events

Ancestry.com has a new feature at Newspapers.com covering “Stories and Events” that turns up interesting information. Take note of these.

Fashion history timeline

Check out the fashion history timeline at fashionhistory.fitnyc.edu. It has some amazing material.

