Music briefs: Emory Chamber Music cancels January concerts; Vega Quartet back at full strength

Jan. 16: Fernbank Museum Family Series “Dinosaurs and other Music Creatures” program

Jan. 21: Cooke Noontime Series featuring violinist Itamar Zorman

Jan. 28: Family Series Pajama Concert

Jan. 29: Emerson Series “String Theory” with violinist Cho-Liang Lin and friends

Emily Daggett Smith (left) is the new violinist with the Vega Quartet. Credit: Courtesy of Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta

The Vega String Quartet fills out its roster

The Vega String Quartet, in residence at Emory University, is back to being a full quartet after spending most of the pandemic as a trio.

Violinist Elizabeth Fayette left the group at the beginning of the pandemic to pursue other opportunities. New first violinist Emily Daggett Smith will play her first concert with the group in February in Atlanta.

Smith has performed across the world, earning praise from the Boston Globe and the Seattle Times, and made her New York concerto debut at the age of 21 playing the Beethoven Concerto with the Juilliard Orchestra at Alice Tully Hall. She has also performed in Carnegie Hall, the Shanghai Grand Theatre and the Vienna Konzerthaus.

Her appearance as part of the “Beethoven For One” series in New York City was hailed by The New Yorker critic Richard Brody: “I’ve heard Beethoven performed in large and famous concert halls by some of the great quartets of the era (including the Juilliard, the Emerson, and the Takács); none came close to delivering the jagged immediacy and breathtaking intimacy of Saturday afternoon’s quartet . . . The greatness of these not-yet-famous musicians was revealed and exalted in closeup. . . For me, ‘Beethoven for One’ stands as an ideal and a corrective to the usual run of classical concerts, even after they’re able to resume.”

