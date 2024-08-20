Mint gallery closed suddenly, leaving artists scrambling and unhappy

Credit: Photo by Anuli Akanegbu Credit: Photo by Anuli Akanegbu

Mint’s volunteer board members announced through an Instagram post on Aug. 14 that, “As of August 18th, 2024, Mint will no longer be operating out of the 680 Murphy Ave. location, and programs are suspended until further notice.” The sudden shutdown of the nonprofit art space sent shock waves through the Atlanta arts community, leaving artists and supporters scrambling to understand what happened.

“It’s incompetence on one level and something worse on the other end of the spectrum,” says Dominique.

I first visited Gene Dominique’s studio in July during EngageMINT, the annual fundraiser and art party for Mint gallery. Mint was founded in 2006 by a group of students, including Erica Jamison, as an extension of Georgia State University coursework, with a mission to make Atlanta a hub for the arts by providing financial and career support to emerging artists. Mint began leasing studios to emerging artists living in the metro Atlanta area in February 2020.

To support this mission, Dominique bought multiple tickets to the EngageMINT event as a donation and invited me and other guests to attend the fundraiser. According to Rough Draft Atlanta, the event aimed to raise $30,000 but fell short, bringing in only $13,000. Despite his support and that of others, Mint was unable to overcome its debts; it owed $41,617.66 in past-due rent.

The studio artists I spoke with for this story all say that they learned of Mint’s closure via email on the weekend before the organization confirmed the news publicly on Aug. 14.

“I found out, along with everyone else in the Mint studio space, [on Aug. 10] via email that we were being evicted,” said textile artist Honey Pierre in an email exchange. “Initially, we were told we had 15 days to vacate, but that was quickly reduced to just eight days. Sadly, no resources or support were offered to us in this process.”

Artists first became aware of a problem based on a notice posted at the gallery’s entrance stating that the organization needed to vacate the premises. “As is already out in the public, a studio artist saw the note and notified the director, Britt Sadé, who then notified board members,” said Mint volunteer board member Anjanette Levert over the phone. Sadé shared in an Instagram story that she stepped down from her position as gallery and program director on Aug. 12.

Painter Autumn Nelson told me in her studio, which adjoins Dominique’s, that she was the first artist to see the notice on the gallery door on Aug. 9. Landlords in Georgia are permitted to serve a demand notice or a “notice to quit” to tenants if rent is not paid by the 10th day of the month before starting any eviction action against them.

“It’s not an eviction letter,” Nelson said. “They knew this was coming,” she added in reference to Mint’s board of directors. “They know that the summers are tough because grants don’t come in ‘til the fall. They knew this and they brought new Leap Year artists on.” Leap Year is MINT’s flagship program that offers emerging artists dedicated studio space, residencies and mentorship opportunities. Nelson participated in the program’s 2023-24 cohort.

The 2024-2025 cohort was announced in April. Levert referred to the situation as an ongoing legal issue, so she was unable to confirm whether Mint studio artists will be refunded their security deposits and the rent they paid for this month or if Leap Year artists will be given the remainder of their program stipends.

(Editor’s Note: After the publication of this article, Anjanette Levert notified ArtsATL that she has resigned as a volunteer board member of Mint.)

Nelson’s solo show, “Sologamy,” was scheduled to open Aug. 17, but it was canceled. Instead, Nelson and other studio artists organized “Last Call,” a final show in the space that evening. An Instagram post by studio artist Kiara Gilbert said that the event was “being run by the artists, for the artists and with no involvement from the previous board or directors.” In addition to the show, Gilbert and other former Mint studio artists have set up a GoFundMe donation drive to help offset moving expenses for the 16 artists who have been most directly affected by the gallery’s closing.

“Mint hasn’t offered anything,” wrote Pierre. “It’s been the community — community organizers, activists and fellow artists — who have stepped up. Local artists have been especially helpful, offering assistance with moving and making sure we’re all taken care of during this challenging time. TILA Studios Gallery, the Goat Farm, Milk Studios, Jasmine Williams, Black Art in America and several private collectors have all been incredibly generous and helpful during this time.”

Jasmine Nicole Williams, an Atlanta-based artist who has taken a leading role in community organizing efforts to support the displaced artists, believes the closing of Mint is symptomatic of the larger challenges faced by cultural workers in Atlanta.

“We’re uplifting this particular moment, but this moment is part of a long line of moments,” says Williams. “There are so many artists who felt similar ways, who’ve been treated the same way. We talk about it in private, and we complain about it, we cry about it to each other. So many artists have put down their entire practices because of situations like this, people who could make work that will bring all of us closer to our humanity.”

Mint’s closing has left a significant impact on the metro art scene, with many artists facing an uncertain future and the community grappling with the loss of a vital hub for artistic growth and support.

Anuli Akanegbu, Ph.D., is a cultural anthropologist, researcher and writer based in Atlanta who studies identity, creativity and labor in the American South.

