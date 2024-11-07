Things to Do
Things to Do

Mel Konner Play Festival launches new act for retired Emory professor

A series of staged readings of scripts written by retired Emory professor Dr. Mel Konner are being performed through Nov. 10 at the 7 Stages Black Box.

Photo by Ann Cale Kruger

Photo by Ann Cale Kruger

A series of staged readings of scripts written by retired Emory professor Dr. Mel Konner are being performed through Nov. 10 at the 7 Stages Black Box. (Photo by Ann Cale Kruger)
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
50 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Staged readings written by retired Emory professor Dr. Mel Konner are being performed through Sunday, Nov. 10, at the 7 Stages Black Box. The works were hand-selected by Konner’s longtime Emory colleague, Vincent “Vinnie” Murphy, theater professor and founder of the university’s Brave New Works series. Murphy is also directing the Mel Konner Play Festival.

The plays, which share themes of love, adventure and survival, include “Jessica: A Romantic Sequel to ‘The Merchant of Venice’” (7 p.m. Thursday), “Fatsoff: Being the Very Tragical Comical History of the Life of the Real Falstaff as Told by the Fake One” (7 p.m. Friday), “Catalysis” (2 p.m. Saturday) and “Sixteen Springs: The Missing Years of ‘The Winter’s Tale’” (2 p.m. Sunday).

ExplorePlaying Tiny Tim is all in the family in Alliance’s ‘Christmas Carol’

“I feel like the most important work [for me] is to uncover unrecognized playwrights with a strong, vibrant voice,” Murphy said in a recent interview with ArtsATL.

“And when I discovered that Mel Konner had … challenging, funny and beautifully wrought plays that never had a professional production, I asked his permission to get them out to the Atlanta audience in a staged reading format.”

Konner, who spent years teaching and writing books on a range of subjects, said that building the festival of staged readings has been an exciting new challenge.

“I loved my first career, but it’s been so uplifting to do something different,” he said. “It’s a rebirth, really. A book, for years, involves just you and an editor. A play almost immediately involves the writer in a turbulent, wonderful world.”

THEATER PREVIEW

Mel Konner Play Festival

Through Nov. 10 at 7 Stages Black Box Theater. Free: RSVP at 7stages.org. 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647.

ArtsATL logo

ArtsATL

icon to expand image

ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL staff
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Can we come together after this contentious election?
Placeholder Image

Photo courtesy of Sketchworks Comedy

Recapping decades of U.S. politics, ‘Les MisAmerica’ elects to go for laughs
Placeholder Image

Taylor Czerwinski / Open Road Media

Leo Frank plays key role in Mary Glickman’s new novel ‘Ain’t No Grave’
Placeholder Image

Photo courtesy of Curtis Institute of Music

In Spivey Hall debut, pianist Michelle Cann looks to educate, entertain
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Fernbank Museum

‘WildWoods:AGLOW’ is back for a third year at Fernbank Museum50m ago
Veterans Day vs. Memorial Day: Do you know the difference?50m ago
‘Nutcrackers’ in Atlanta: Snow Queens and Sugar Plum Fairies have their say50m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Election 2024: Live recap of Election Day
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?