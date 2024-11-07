Mel Konner Play Festival launches new act for retired Emory professor

“I feel like the most important work [for me] is to uncover unrecognized playwrights with a strong, vibrant voice,” Murphy said in a recent interview with ArtsATL.

“And when I discovered that Mel Konner had … challenging, funny and beautifully wrought plays that never had a professional production, I asked his permission to get them out to the Atlanta audience in a staged reading format.”

Konner, who spent years teaching and writing books on a range of subjects, said that building the festival of staged readings has been an exciting new challenge.

“I loved my first career, but it’s been so uplifting to do something different,” he said. “It’s a rebirth, really. A book, for years, involves just you and an editor. A play almost immediately involves the writer in a turbulent, wonderful world.”

THEATER PREVIEW

Mel Konner Play Festival

Through Nov. 10 at 7 Stages Black Box Theater. Free: RSVP at 7stages.org. 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647.

ArtsATL ArtsATL

