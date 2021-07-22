Max’s Moon Run: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Outdoor Movie. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Free, $5 VIP chairs, $50 tent rentals. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy. NW, Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Bring a blanket or chair to watch “Trolls World Tour” on a giant inflatable screen. Food vendors will be on site, or you can bring your own food if you prefer.

Live! Goes ’90s. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511. Liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

If you’re 21 or older, go back to the ’90s and enjoy hits from the era with DJ La Bonita, play old-school video and arcade games, have access to adult juice pouch specials and more.

Rugby Eastern Conference Finals. 8 p.m. $10-$45. Saturday, July 24. Lupo Field at Life University, 1494 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 888-841-2787. Rugbyatl.showarecom.

Watch the Major League Rugby Eastern Conference Finals as Rugby ATL takes on Rugby United New York.

DeKalb

24K Magic Bruno Mars Tribute. 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. $12.99-$49. 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. M.facebook.com.

Experience a high-energy Bruno Mars tribute show with all his hits, including “Uptown Funk,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “24K Magic.”

Fernbank Forest Walk. 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25. $20 non-members, $10 members. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. Fernbankmuseum.org.

Meet in the lobby 15 minutes before starting a small, guided group walk through Fernbank Forest that highlights summer foliage and animal activity.

Community Health Fair. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Free. Georgia Buddhist Vihara, 3153 Miller Road, Stonecrest. M.facebook.com.

Visit the health fair to receive free COVID-19 vaccines, blood tests, health consultations and more.

Christmas in July. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, July 24. Brookhaven Farmers Market, 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven. M.facebook.com.

Celebrate Christmas in July with a visit from Santa (9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) and live music. You can also shop at the farmers market, which will be open.

North Fulton

Surf N Turf Concert Series. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 23. Free. 34 South Main St., Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy music and entertainment from The Genuine Tailgate Jammin’ Show.

Art in the Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and noon- 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Free admission. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. awesomealpharetta.com.

Browse and shop at an outdoor artists market featuring wares such as pottery, woodwork, jewelry, photography and more.

Brad Paisley. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $30.25 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5013. Concerts.livenation.com.

Catch this stop on Brad Paisley’s 2021 tour, which is opened by Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.

DejaBlue Grass Band. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $27.50. Matilda’s Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. Matildasmusicvenue.com.

Bring a cooler for a picnic or potluck and listen to the DejaBlue Grass Band play.

Gwinnett

Max’s Moon Run. 5:30 p.m. sign-in/walk-up registration, 6:30 p.m. warm-up, 7 p.m. fun run and 7:20 p.m. 5K. $5 special needs participants (free if you don’t want a T-shirt), $20 fun run, $30 5K. Saturday, July 24. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. Maximusjantonfoundation.org.

Run, walk or donate to raise money for the special needs community and then listen to live music, patronize food trucks and visit vendor booths.

Harlem Globetrotters. 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $28 and up. Gas South Arena (formerly Infinite Energy Center), 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 or 770-626-2464. Gassouthdistrict.com.

See the ankle-breaking moves, rim-rattling dunks and other amazing moves from the Harlem Globetrotters in this modernized show.

Shakespeare in the Park. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25. Free. Grayson Community Park, Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. Graysonshakes.org.

Bring your chairs, blankets and coolers to watch Shakespeare’s comedic play, “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.”

Christmas Canteen in July. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. $20 and up. Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard Stage, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. Auroratheatre.com.

Bring a chair to watch a touch of holiday magic with humor, heart and music. School supply donations will be accepted at each performance.