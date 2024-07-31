Breaking: Storm cleanup underway with more severe weather possible this afternoon
Maria Taylor tells Monica Pearson how 'athlete mentality' informs her work

The Olympics correspondent and former UGA player talks about her life as a sports journalist and mother,.

Credit: AJC Staff

NBC sports correspondent and hot Maria Taylor talks with Monica on "The Monica Pearson Show."
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The tables are turned this week on “The Monica Pearson Show” as master interviewer Maria Taylor takes the hot seat, answering questions about her life as a former athlete, sports journalist, and mother.

As the lead host of NBC’s Football Night in America, and a correspondent for events like the French Open and the Olympics, Taylor is known for getting exclusive scoop from big names. Taylor divulges her ‘secret sauce’ for interviews and shares who has inspired her career (Monica made the list).

Taylor describes how her career as a college basketball and volleyball player at the University of Georgia led her to broadcast journalism — a complete one-eighty from her original major, which required too much math and science.

NBC sports journalist Maria Taylor talks with Monica Pearson.

Credit: AJC Staff

Credit: AJC Staff

Credit: AJC Staff

Taylor describes the similarities between broadcasting and sports, which, she said, boils down to the “athlete mentality.”

“When the red light goes on you can’t take it back,” said Taylor. “You have to have your best performance in the moment. You are performing live.”

Hear the advice from Robin Roberts that she’ll never forget, who calls her “Little Bit” (an ironic nickname for a woman over six feet tall), and how her perspective on life has changed since becoming a mother.

Keri Janton
