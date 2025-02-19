Macon hosts star-studded concert in memory of ‘Ramblin’ Man’ Dickey Betts

Embracing a history as rich and enduring as Dickey Betts’ canon, Duane Betts said the best way to honor his father’s various accomplishments is to “just play his music and share it with as many people as we can.”

The “In Memory of Dickey Betts” concert will serve as a fundraiser that helps establish the Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. The award aims to provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate exceptional musical ability and require financial aid.

“So many people wanted to be a part of this thing because it’s a celebration of his music and a way to give it all back, not just to Macon but to everyone,” Betts continued. “His spirit has inspired so many musicians — including myself. But we wanted to do it right. It means a lot to me to know that everybody made themselves available around their own stuff.”

At press time, announced guests were slated to include many Allman Brothers Band alumni, colleagues, friends and family, including Warren Hayes, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Devon Allman, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie.

Normally with such an incredible demand for tickets, the sellout on Jan. 13 would prompt promoters to quickly add a second or third show. But due to the impressive guest list, Betts said, “We wanted it to be very special with that lineup, and most of those people just couldn’t do another night.”

Adding to the logistic issues was the venue’s size. Operating as part of the Macon Centreplex, which also includes the 9,000-capacity Coliseum, the venerable Auditorium space only seats around 2,700.

“It’s a small venue for this type of event,” Betts explained. “The only bigger one in Macon is the Coliseum. But I don’t think it has the same charm and history as the Auditorium,” which opened in 1925.

Indeed, the Auditorium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, holds a definitive place in his family’s history. Located in the heart of the band’s adopted hometown, it’s the first venue the Allmans played following the 1971 death of co-founding guitarist — and the younger Betts’ namesake — Duane Allman.

“It’s good that it sold out so fast because the proceeds are going to a great cause, but it’s bad that more people can’t go,” Betts continued. “But I think many from the Macon area were able to get tickets, so that’s good.”

Still, some of the tickets did reach the resale outlets, and the inflated prices have been a major issue. Macon-based TV outlet WMAZ reported that fans were finding tickets, originally priced from $69 to $179, offered on secondary markets for more $1,000.

“But I think we’ve found a way for everyone who wants to see it, to be a part of it,” Betts said. “It’s gonna be streamed. It’s really a moment in time that can’t, or maybe shouldn’t, be repeated anyway. This way, everyone can see it together.”

The full show will be livestreamed for free, via nugs.net. That pleases Betts, who said his dad would also appreciate the focus being on music instead of commerce. “It’s all about the beauty of his life and his body of work, so this way everyone can enjoy it.”

Now with the focus back on music, Betts, who leads his own band and co-anchors the Allman-Betts Band with guitarist-keyboardist Devon Allman, said he feels relieved. “It’s always been about music for me, I’d say. It’s always been a part of my life for many reasons, and my father encouraged it. When I wanted to play drums, we built a kit. When I wanted to play guitar, he was fine with that, too.”

Betts said he’s learned the key to making great music is not to overthink it. “When you grow up and your father is in one of the biggest bands in America, it’s easy to get distracted. The thing is to stay in gratitude and just enjoy what you do. So, with the concert and the scholarship, we’ll be celebrating his path and maybe helping create a few new paths at the same time. It’s going to be a great night of music.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

“In Memory of Dickey Betts”

7 p.m. Feb. 28. Sold out. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. maconcentreplex.org.

To donate to the Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, go to crowdfunding.berklee.edu/dickey-betts-memorial-endowed-scholarship.