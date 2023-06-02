Local exhibits tap into the unconscious, eggshells, otherworldly scenes

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Krista M. Jones’ solo exhibition “Patchwork,” at The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning through July 22, is a guided tour through personal experience via symbols. That combination, emerging from the show’s carefully arranged paintings, provides numerous points of entry for viewers.

Jones gives us semi-representational compositions of grids that resemble aerial views of fields or streets, semi-abstracted profiles of birds and other even more abstracted images, among them automobiles, skeletal parts and internal organs.

Through them, viewers can contemplate “human complexities and glimpses of the world we live in,” as Jones’ exhibition statement puts it, and thus create their own stories.

Completing the show are two other elements: sculptures made from vine branch cuttings, and a soft sculpture encased in a frame. In the latter work, the artist states in her gallery text that the different fabric textures are designed to offer both sighted and visually impaired attendees a tactile way to explore the details of the paintings.

The show represents Jones’ journey over years of recovery from opiate addiction and is an example of how an artist’s unconscious can speak eloquently to the unconscious of the viewer.

Jones will deliver an artist’s talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Hudgens Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building No. 300, Duluth.

Whitespace’s ‘creative incubator’

Jered Sprecher’s “Wonder & Dread,” through June 17 in the main gallery at Whitespace, presents variations on floral themes mingled with more disturbed and distributed imagery.

Meanwhile, in the adjacent Whitespec project space and the Shedspace, two independently conceived exhibitions in the “creative incubator” rhyme with each other in provocative ways.

Rachel K. Garceau’s “scale” covers not only walls but the floor of the Whitespec foyer with rectangular white porcelain tiles. It’s an up close and personal encounter with the medium that would gladden the hearts of fans of Edmund de Waal’s passionate homages to the material’s many uses. (Her oval sculptures on the walls and smooth stones on the floor create a similarly structured allover surround in the main project gallery.)

The hanging sculpture formed from broken eggshells in Chintia Kirana’s “Echoes of Time” in Shedspace’s repurposed garden shed creates a parallel rhythm of visual repetition using the eggs’ naturally formed white ovals, which are as different a medium from Garceau’s porcelain as can be imagined.

National juried show ‘Small Changes’

Continuing through June 16, the Decatur Arts Festival’s national juried show “Small Changes” is a valuable reminder, if one were needed, that there is always more art than there are commercially viable contexts for exhibition. Even artists with long and distinguished careers may have gallery shows only occasionally.

There are probably more unwritten backstories in this exhibition than anyone has time to research properly. For such reasons, it is particularly helpful that the organizers of the exhibition have provided complete online documentation of the works and the artists’ accompanying statements.

One of my personal favorites here is Mark Schoon and Casey McGuire’s “Crater Lake,” a haunting, otherworldly landscape photograph — except that the lunar landscape being photographed is a fiction, a meticulously constructed sculpture.

Another of my faves is Christopher Shadwell’s “3,” a surrealist-visionary landscape painting that resembles one of Max Ernst’s frottages. I could cite any number of others — national as well as local — at length, including such works as Ann Wood’s politically pointed digital photograph “Citizenship Day.”

Indian miniatures at Oglethorpe’s Museum of Art

I haven’t had the opportunity to see it, but I should mention that through June 25 Oglethorpe University Museum of Art is presenting “Indian Miniatures from the Mehta Collection.” This exhibit features many works that were formerly in the collection of the legendarily esteemed art historian Ananda K. Coomaraswamy. This alone makes the exhibition worth considering.

EXHIBITIONS

“Patchwork” through July 22. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. Hudgens Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building No. 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002, thehudgens.org.

“Wonder & Dread,” “scale” and “Echoes of Time” through June 17. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free. Whitespace, 814 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. 404-688-1892, whitespace814.com.

“Small Changes” through June 16. 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-371-9583, decaturartsalliance.org.

“Indian Miniatures from the Mehta Collection” through June 25. Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays. Free. Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, 4484 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta. 404-364-8555, museum.oglethorpe.edu.

