Lineage societies subject of new book

This chapter is followed by information on the application processes, documenting your lineage, and especially documenting your ancestor’s qualifying service. For example, if you wish to join a society based on an ancestor’s service in the American Revolution, you have to prove they had military service. If not, you must prove some other type of public service, such as supporting the patriot cause by selling supplies to the patriot forces as an example.

In older times, the societies were a bit looser on documentation, and most have closed off earlier applications from say your grandmother, and one has to start over in some cases.

She follows with chapters on “Completing the Application” as you have to follow the society’s rules, forms, and await review and acceptance. The appendix lists a number of societies, and there is a bibliography.

This 80-page, softcover book is available for $19.95 (black and white) from Genealogical.com.

Italian Genealogy tourism site

Italy’s tourism has announced a website for Italian genealogy help. Check out Italea.com and see how it may help you. It should be a popular site.

Ephemera Search is interesting site

EphemeraSearch.com is a site someone tipped me off about, and it’s worth checking out, as it is involved in transcribing various heritage items and other things of potential genealogy nature, such as postcards.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.