Genealogy

Lineage societies subject of new book

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy.

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy.
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

“The Complete Guide to Lineage Societies: The Who, What, Where and How” by Kimberly Ormsby Nagy, has just been published by the Genealogical Publishing Company (genealogical.com).

Nagy, the author, is a former registrar of a number of lineage societies, and knows her topic well. The book’s chapters show how it could be of great help to anyone interested in learning more about lineage societies. The first three chapters are: “What is a Lineage Society?” “What does a Lineage Society Do?” and “How to Locate a Lineage Society.”

She follows with the all-important focus on “Eligibility” which is the crux of any such society. If you are not a direct descendant of a qualifying ancestor for the society you wish to join, or are invited to join, and can’t prove it, you can’t join, no matter how bad you or others might want it.

This chapter is followed by information on the application processes, documenting your lineage, and especially documenting your ancestor’s qualifying service. For example, if you wish to join a society based on an ancestor’s service in the American Revolution, you have to prove they had military service. If not, you must prove some other type of public service, such as supporting the patriot cause by selling supplies to the patriot forces as an example.

In older times, the societies were a bit looser on documentation, and most have closed off earlier applications from say your grandmother, and one has to start over in some cases.

She follows with chapters on “Completing the Application” as you have to follow the society’s rules, forms, and await review and acceptance. The appendix lists a number of societies, and there is a bibliography.

This 80-page, softcover book is available for $19.95 (black and white) from Genealogical.com.

Italian Genealogy tourism site

Italy’s tourism has announced a website for Italian genealogy help. Check out Italea.com and see how it may help you. It should be a popular site.

Ephemera Search is interesting site

EphemeraSearch.com is a site someone tipped me off about, and it’s worth checking out, as it is involved in transcribing various heritage items and other things of potential genealogy nature, such as postcards.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
