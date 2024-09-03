Lil’ Kim will headline AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run

Lil’ Kim is using her talents for HIV/AIDS awareness.

The rap legend, aka the Queen Bee, will headline this year’s AID Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run, according to a press release sent Tuesday. The event will take place in Piedmont Park on Sept. 28.

Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr will join Lil’ Kim, kicking off the concert that follows the 5K run through Midtown. Hosted by AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS health care organization, the event raises more than $1 million each year for Atlanta-based nonprofits. A Vision for Hope, AID Atlanta and Trans Women of Color Healing Project are among the 13 organizations who will benefit from the event.