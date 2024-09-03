Lil’ Kim will headline AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run

Lil’ Kim is using her talents for HIV/AIDS awareness.
The rap legend, aka the Queen Bee, will headline this year’s AID Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run, according to a press release sent Tuesday. The event will take place in Piedmont Park on Sept. 28.
Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr will join Lil’ Kim, kicking off the concert that follows the 5K run through Midtown. Hosted by AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS health care organization, the event raises more than $1 million each year for Atlanta-based nonprofits. A Vision for Hope, AID Atlanta and Trans Women of Color Healing Project are among the 13 organizations who will benefit from the event.
“This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 13 worthy organizations,” Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF Atlanta regional director, said in a statement. “AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS.”
Last year, Lil’ Kim was among the many performers at One Musicfest, which was also held in Piedmont Park. In 2021, she headlined AHF’s Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ashanti, Monica and Trina have previously headlined the Atlanta festival.
IF YOU GO
AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run
9 a.m. Sept. 28. Piedmont Park (The Meadow), 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. aidswalkatlanta.org.
