Like hunting Easter eggs, Atlanta’s hard-to-find murals are worth the effort

Fabian Williams and Karen Anderson Singer — 680 Hamilton Ave. SE — See it on a map

In 2022, when developers cleared land to make way for building the Penman Apartments in Grant Park, they razed almost all traces of the parcel’s industrial past. But for reasons lost to history, they left one small, round building in place. Artists Fabian Williams and Karen Anderson Singer (of Tiny Doors Atlanta) were asked to make the interior of this enigmatic structure their canvas (top). The careful observer will notice that the clouds on the ceiling are heart shaped.

Taylor White — 165 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur — See it on a map

Although this mural is visible from the street, it is a street few people know about. This short appendage to DeKalb Industrial Way dead-ends at a MARTA maintenance facility. White describes his mural, “Guardian of Divine Mysteries,” this way: “The central figure, a bird, stands sentinel over an entry point. This guardian, with its expansive wings and watchful eyes, symbolizes the omnipresent yet unseen protectors that flank the corridors of the metaphysical world.” A close look at the wall reveals that the bird is keeping watch over three doorways.

Christina Kwan — 281 Memorial Drive SE — See it on a map

Atlantans parking in the retail garage of the George Apartments are likely to be the only people aware of two large-scale murals by Christina Kwan. “I wanted to feature a floral arrangement that combined flowers that people associate with spring in this city,” says Kwan. “These compositions are intended to capture and evoke a renewed sense of hope and resilience. After every winter, we are gifted with a spring of promising growth.”

Detour — 95 Pryor St. SW — See it on a map

Thomas Evans, aka Detour, used a bright color palette in his giant portrait of fellow artist Hiero Veiga, located in a secluded interior courtyard downtown. “The mural captures someone I believe to have a good soul and aura about them. The bird on the shoulder was my way of adding a playful reference about being a passenger on his journey,” says Detour.

JEKS — 1438 W. Peachtree St. NW — See it on a map

Last year, Brian Lewis, aka JEKS, painted a mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the parking lot behind the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. It’s another hidden gem. The North Carolina-based artist is known internationally for his photorealistic artwork created with spray paint. King is the subject for the mural to tie in with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s “AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” campaign.

Trudy Tran — 1495 Northside Drive NW — See it on a map

Only customers of the Sam Flax art supply store who park in the back lot have seen this ethereal piece. Illustrator, fine artist and muralist Trudy Tran captures fleeting moments in time with this mural titled “Evanesce.” Says the artist: “The flowers depicted were inspired by a flower called Adam’s needle, which symbolizes new opportunities.”

George F. Baker III — 689 Boulevard NE — See it on a map

This mural by George F. Baker III can be found in the off-street drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A location. At first the title, “Extra Polynesian Sauce,” is puzzling. But a quick look at the restaurant menu’s “dipping sauce” section solves the mystery. Baker’s artwork has a playful child-like quality and features inspirational messages. This mural is no exception, telling the viewer, “It’s the little things that we remember the most.”

H Dawg — 691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE — See it on a map

This mural is the hardest of all to find. The graffiti artist who goes by H Dawg painted the Pokémon character Pikachu in the form of a Japanese Maneki-Neko cat at the entrance to a Sampson Lofts parking lot. Subsequently, a wooden dumpster enclosure was built around the mural. But if one peers through the gap between the door jamb and the door next to the parking lot, the mural can still be seen. Maneki-Neko cats are good luck symbols and are often seen in Asian restaurants. They make a beckoning gesture with a raised hand while holding a coin in the other. In this case, the artist’s graffiti handle, “CREEP,” is written on the coin, in letters stylized to look like Asian characters.

Arthur Rudick created the Atlanta Street Art Map in 2017 after retiring from a successful career as an engineer with Eastman Kodak and the Coca-Cola Company. His first experience of art was seeing an Alexander Calder mobile as a child in the Pittsburgh airport. Rudick is ArtsATL’s street art expert and a regular contributor.

