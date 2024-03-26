Things to Do

Like hunting Easter eggs, Atlanta’s hard-to-find murals are worth the effort

Sometimes street art is created in off-street, less that obvious, locations. Here’s a guide of where to look.
Fabian Williams and Karen Anderson Singer (of Tiny Doors Atlanta) created this in-the-round mural in an old building that developers saved when clearing land for the Penman Apartments in Grant Park. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

By Arthur Rudick – ArtsATL
31 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

This time of year, children hunt for Easter eggs hidden in the yard by their parents. In the world of video games, Easter eggs take the form of undocumented features cleverly hidden in the game (sometimes surreptitiously) by the programmers. Those tipped off on where to look get a bonus or a joke.

Fans of Atlanta’s street art can go on a hunt for “hidden” murals created in off-street locations. Those who know where to look are rewarded by a view of some secret treasures. Here are a few of them.

Fabian Williams and Karen Anderson Singer — 680 Hamilton Ave. SE See it on a map

In 2022, when developers cleared land to make way for building the Penman Apartments in Grant Park, they razed almost all traces of the parcel’s industrial past. But for reasons lost to history, they left one small, round building in place. Artists Fabian Williams and Karen Anderson Singer (of Tiny Doors Atlanta) were asked to make the interior of this enigmatic structure their canvas (top). The careful observer will notice that the clouds on the ceiling are heart shaped.

“Guardian of Divine Mysteries,” a mural off an obscure dead end of DeKalb Industrial Way, painted by Taylor White. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

Taylor White — 165 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur See it on a map

Although this mural is visible from the street, it is a street few people know about. This short appendage to DeKalb Industrial Way dead-ends at a MARTA maintenance facility. White describes his mural, “Guardian of Divine Mysteries,” this way: “The central figure, a bird, stands sentinel over an entry point. This guardian, with its expansive wings and watchful eyes, symbolizes the omnipresent yet unseen protectors that flank the corridors of the metaphysical world.” A close look at the wall reveals that the bird is keeping watch over three doorways.

One of two large murals painted by Christina Kwan inside the parking garage of the George Apartments on Memorial Drive. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

Christina Kwan — 281 Memorial Drive SE — See it on a map

Atlantans parking in the retail garage of the George Apartments are likely to be the only people aware of two large-scale murals by Christina Kwan. “I wanted to feature a floral arrangement that combined flowers that people associate with spring in this city,” says Kwan. “These compositions are intended to capture and evoke a renewed sense of hope and resilience. After every winter, we are gifted with a spring of promising growth.”

The artist known as Detour (Thomas Evans) painted a mural of fellow artist Hiero Veiga in an interior courtyard along Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

Detour — 95 Pryor St. SW See it on a map

Thomas Evans, aka Detour, used a bright color palette in his giant portrait of fellow artist Hiero Veiga, located in a secluded interior courtyard downtown. “The mural captures someone I believe to have a good soul and aura about them. The bird on the shoulder was my way of adding a playful reference about being a passenger on his journey,” says Detour.

Behind the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Midtown, Brian Lewis, aka JEKS, created a parking lot mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

JEKS — 1438 W. Peachtree St. NW See it on a map

Last year, Brian Lewis, aka JEKS, painted a mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the parking lot behind the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. It’s another hidden gem. The North Carolina-based artist is known internationally for his photorealistic artwork created with spray paint. King is the subject for the mural to tie in with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s “AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” campaign.

“Evanesce," by illustrator, fine artist and muralist Trudy Tran, surprises customers parking behind the Sam Flax art supply store on Northside Drive. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

Trudy Tran — 1495 Northside Drive NW — See it on a map

Only customers of the Sam Flax art supply store who park in the back lot have seen this ethereal piece. Illustrator, fine artist and muralist Trudy Tran captures fleeting moments in time with this mural titled “Evanesce.” Says the artist: “The flowers depicted were inspired by a flower called Adam’s needle, which symbolizes new opportunities.”

“Extra Polynesian Sauce,” is the title of George F. Baker III's lighthearted mural at the Chick-fil-A location at Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Avenue. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

George F. Baker III — 689 Boulevard NE — See it on a map

This mural by George F. Baker III can be found in the off-street drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A location. At first the title, “Extra Polynesian Sauce,” is puzzling. But a quick look at the restaurant menu’s “dipping sauce” section solves the mystery. Baker’s artwork has a playful child-like quality and features inspirational messages. This mural is no exception, telling the viewer, “It’s the little things that we remember the most.”

Pikachu, we hardly knew you! H Dawg painted the Pokémon character in the form of a Japanese Maneki-Neko cat in a mural at the entrance to Sampson Lofts on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. Courtesy of Arthur Rudick

H Dawg — 691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE — See it on a map

This mural is the hardest of all to find. The graffiti artist who goes by H Dawg painted the Pokémon character Pikachu in the form of a Japanese Maneki-Neko cat at the entrance to a Sampson Lofts parking lot. Subsequently, a wooden dumpster enclosure was built around the mural. But if one peers through the gap between the door jamb and the door next to the parking lot, the mural can still be seen. Maneki-Neko cats are good luck symbols and are often seen in Asian restaurants. They make a beckoning gesture with a raised hand while holding a coin in the other. In this case, the artist’s graffiti handle, “CREEP,” is written on the coin, in letters stylized to look like Asian characters.

Arthur Rudick created the Atlanta Street Art Map in 2017 after retiring from a successful career as an engineer with Eastman Kodak and the Coca-Cola Company. His first experience of art was seeing an Alexander Calder mobile as a child in the Pittsburgh airport. Rudick is ArtsATL’s street art expert and a regular contributor.

