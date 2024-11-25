Things to Do
Things to Do

Like getting the blues or feeling jazzy? Here are recommended concerts

Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at Variety Playhouse on Dec. 5.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at Variety Playhouse on Dec. 5.
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
32 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Greg Satterthwaite Quartet performs at Red Light Café on Dec. 3.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Red Light Café

Dec. 3

Greg Satterthwaite Quartet at Red Light Café. This show celebrates the release of the new album, “Crossing Lines.” Tickets: $20 in advance.

Dec. 5

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band: “A Creole Christmas” at Variety Playhouse. New Orleans classics and holiday selections with a twist. Tickets: $35-$65.

Dec. 8

Jenny Levison and Friends’Songs for Someone You Love” at the Breman. 1950s Broadway classics and Copacabana glamour are on offer at this dressy benefit affair. Tickets: $250.

Jazz vocalist Nicole Zuraitis performs at Spivey Hall on Dec. 14.

Credit: Photo by Matt Baker

Dec. 14

Nicole Zuraitis at Spivey Hall. The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist is also winner of the 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition gold medal. Tickets: $25-$55.

Dec. 22 and 23

Joe Grandsen’s “Swingin’ in the Holidays” at Eddie’s Attic. Atlanta’s own big band leader performs with guest vocalist Robin Latimore. Tickets: $29.50.

Jan. 2, 2025

Joe Alterman’s “The Upside Of Down” at Eddie’s Attic. Celebrating his new release taken from live shows at Birdland. Tickets: from $26.70.

Pairs well with …

Other events you might enjoy.

Rocío Rodríguez’s ”Night Poems” at Sandler Hudson Gallery features delicate abstracts that border on landscape (through Dec. 7) … ”Feel the Music” at Oglethorpe University Museum of Art highlights eight deaf artists using music, vibration and sound (through Dec. 1) … Rick Ross brings his classic hip-hop hits (with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra) to Symphony Hall (Dec. 29).

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

