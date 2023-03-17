Learning is fun at the Atlanta Science Festival

Credit: Rob Felt Credit: Rob Felt

On Sunday, the Paideia School will host the Family Science Carnival, where classic science experiments will get mashed up with beloved carnival games. You can also explore the Wylde Center’s Oakhurst Garden in Decatur, including a behind the scenes tour of their greenhouse and a chance to taste honey from the center’s beehives.

Throughout the week, there are opportunities to learn and be entertained. At the Alliance Theatre, “Roob and Noob” is an interactive adventure which follows two curious scientists as they build machines from simple objects, highlighting the importance of learning through simply playing. The show takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Also on Tuesday at the GSU Perimeter College Clarkston Campus, take a groovy trip back in time to “The Psychedelic 60s” with an exploration of 10 scientific achievements from that decade along with a chance to make your own “moon rocks”, psychedelic lava lamps and color changing flowers.

At the Peachtree Library, the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy will present “Germ Busters,” which will show participants how to make hand sanitizer and offer a look at different pharmacy careers and how to prepare for them.

Credit: Rob Felt Credit: Rob Felt

There are events aimed at adults, too, including “Jazz Hands: A Science Comedy Event.” The festival’s brochure asserts that scientists are funny, noting that “because we’re scientists, we’ve got data to back that statement up.” This event is for ages 21 and up and happens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the World Studio at Zoo Atlanta. And 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Arches Brewing in Hapeville, “Solve for X” is a science variety show where professional artists will do short performances inspired by science and scientists take on improv comedy.

Friday brings chances to explore the Doll’s Head Trail at Constitution Lakes and the wildflowers in Fernbank Forest. That’s the day to look to the skies, too, as the Dunwoody Observatory hosts “Stars, the Moon and Other Out of This World Awesomeness.”

Credit: Rob Felt Credit: Rob Felt

For those unable to venture out, there are virtual events. On Thursday night, join science journalists and authors Bethany Brookshire and Maryn McKenna online as they discuss Brookshire’s new book “Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains.” Register for the event on the science festival’s website.

It all culminates with the Exploration Expo on Saturday, March 25, when everyone is invited to Piedmont Park to celebrate science. The free, daylong event promises that you’ll be able to smell outer space, 3-D print your own bones, get a look inside a jet engine, control a robot with your brain and so much more. You can also meet frogs, lizards, snakes and, of course, scientists.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Science Festival

Through March 25. At venues all across metro Atlanta. The festival concludes with the Exploration Expo at Piedmont Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance to the free expo is at the Charles Allen Gate at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive. For details on all festival events, visit atlantasciencefestival.org.