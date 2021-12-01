ajc logo
Latin American Association to hold Christmas market

By Sammie Purcell, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association will host its first-ever Christmas Market this holiday season.

Avanzando Juntas, the association’s economic empowerment program for Latina women, is the driving force behind the market. Shoppers can buy products from the women who are a part of Avanzando Juntas, including handcrafted jewelry, clothing, decorations, and desserts. Shoppers can also look into purchasing services such as photography or marketing assistance.

The market will take place on December 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center at 2750 Buford Highway.

