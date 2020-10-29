Late rap star lives on in Aurora’s ‘2 the Left’

Hutchinson’s performance as Lopes is squarely in-your-face, but a lot of character development and biographical details in her script remain rather sketchy and by-the-numbers. She skims through the meteoric rise of TLC in the early 1990s and some of the “creative differences” that led to Lopes leaving the group to pursue a solo career later in the decade. As she professes, “I’m a Diana Ross, not a Supreme.”

Her attitudes and philosophies about life, in general, are presented in a series of recurring “Left Eyeisms” that are intermittently projected onstage and superimposed on-screen during the show. “It’s never too late to lose who you are and choose who you’re supposed to become.” Another one: “Every time there’s a struggle, it’s nothing but preparation for what’s yet to come.”

The most interesting passages involve her personal relationships with three men from outside the music industry: her volatile father, Ronald, an abusive alcoholic who enabled her own drinking problems as a teenager; her tempestuous love affair with Atlanta Falcon Andre Rison, whose mansion she was convicted of setting ablaze in 1994; and a “spiritualist healer” named Dr. Sebi, whose counsel prompted a sojourn to Honduras (where Lopes died in a car crash).

“I’m not here to change what people think of me,” she observes to the audience late in the play. “I’m here to change what they think of themselves.” “2 the Left” may not entirely succeed on that score, but there’s no denying the breathless tenacity with which it tries.

THEATER REVIEW

“2 the Left”

Available for streaming on Vimeo on Demand through Nov. 8. $30 per view. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Bottom line: As loud and flashy as the woman it chronicles.